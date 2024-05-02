Tempus Realty Partners Acquires $7.6 Million Industrial Property, Surpassing $1 Billion Invested

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment partnership, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of an industrial property valued at $7.6 million. The strategic purchase marks a significant milestone for Tempus, as the company's total investments now exceed $1 billion.

The newly acquired property, located in Elkton, MD, spans over 94,871 square feet of prime industrial space. The property is occupied by Micropore.

"We are immensely proud to announce Tempus' latest achievement – a strategic $7.6 million industrial acquisition that has propelled our total investments to cross the $1 billion mark," Dan Andrews, Tempus Realty Partners CEO, said. "As we continue to expand and grow, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value for our investors."

The industrial sale-leaseback in Elkton features state-of-the-art facilities ideal for the tenant's cutting edge manufacturing process. Micropore packages fine powder chemistries into solid absorbent cartridges that are used to absorb carbon dioxide in rebreathing and life support systems for commercial, medical and military applications across the globe.

This purchase is part of Tempus' strategy to further invest in the thriving industrial sector with a focus on middle market manufacturing companies. As Tempus celebrates $1 billion invested, the firm remains determined to continue growing and forming win-win solutions for both investors and tenants.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1 billion of property in 25 states since forming in 2016.

