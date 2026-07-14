Tempus Realty Partners Announces $42 Million in Arkansas Acquisitions for Tempus Evergreen Fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tempus Realty Partners, an Arkansas-based real estate investment firm, announced the acquisition of two properties totaling approximately $42.1 million for its perpetual-life investment vehicle, Tempus Evergreen. The acquisitions include five buildings spanning 336,242 square feet across roughly 22.5 acres in North Little Rock and Fayetteville, Arkansas.

North Little Rock, AR Fayetteville, AR

The North Little Rock property is the corporate headquarters of Onterris, Inc. (NYSE: ONT), a publicly traded environmental solutions provider, fully leased under a long-term triple-net (NNN) lease through December 2045. The Fayetteville property is the headquarters campus of Kimbel Mechanical Systems, a national mechanical contractor, fully leased under a long-term NNN lease through June 2038. Both properties feature built-in annual rent escalations.

"These acquisitions are a meaningful step forward for Evergreen and our investors," said Clay Ramey, partner of capital markets at Tempus. "Together, they grow the portfolio from 17 to 22 properties, increase net operating income to $22.8 million, extend our weighted average lease term to more than 12 years and push total fund value past $330 million. Both are Arkansas-headquartered companies, which reinforces the depth of opportunity we continue to find in our home market and across the Heartland."

Since its inception in July 2022, Tempus Evergreen has delivered an 11.1% life-to-date annualized return and a 1.44x multiple of invested capital, marking a strong milestone in Tempus' 10th anniversary year.

ABOUT TEMPUS REALTY PARTNERS

Tempus Realty Partners is an investor-centric real estate investment partnership focused on acquiring and developing commercial real estate mainly in the South and Midwest. The strategy of Tempus is to create superior risk-adjusted returns via unique commercial real estate opportunities by investing with its network of partners in targeted cities. Tempus has acquired more than $1.2 billion of property in 26 states since forming in 2016.

SOURCE Tempus Realty