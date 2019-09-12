Ten Lanier Law Firm Attorneys Earn Honors from New York Super Lawyers and Rising Stars for 2019

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten New York trial lawyers with The Lanier Law Firm have earned recognition from a leading peer-review rating guide for their representation of people harmed by dangerous products or through corporate negligence.

Three of the firm's attorneys are included on the 2019 New York Metro Super Lawyers list, while seven young lawyers made the New York Rising Stars list, which honors those age 40 and younger or in practice 10 years or less. All 10 Lanier honorees were selected for their handling of personal injury cases.

Evan Janush, the Managing Attorney of the New York office, was selected for his trial skills involving class actions, while Catherine Heacox and David Kuttles were chosen for their representation of plaintiffs harmed by defective products. Mr. Janush and Ms. Heacox have been selected for the Super Lawyers list each year since 2013, while Mr. Kuttles was first recognized in 2016.

Honorees on the New York Metro Rising Stars list are: Rachel Lanier, who was selected for her general personal injury litigation work while Darron Berquist, Joseph Cotilletta, Zarah Levin-Fragasso and Melissa Nafash were honored for their personal injury product cases. Cristina Delise and Jason Goldstein were chosen based on their experience in class-action lawsuits.

"These deserving attorneys in our New York office have been vital advocates for countless clients who may have otherwise had no one in their corner," says firm founder Mark Lanier. "I cannot understate my appreciation for these members of our team, and their dedication to the cause."

Thomson Reuters - owned Super Lawyers uses a patented review process to select its list of honorees. After receiving peer nominations, a team conducts independent professional achievement research. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers assists the publication's staff in making the final selections, which include no more than 5 percent of attorneys in the state. The Rising Stars list applies the same criteria and includes no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers in the state.

For more than 30 years, the men and women at The Lanier Law Firm have worked tirelessly, throughout the United States, to find unique and effective solutions for their clients. More than 60 skilled attorneys practice law in a broad array of areas, including business litigation, pharmaceutical litigation, asbestos exposure, oil and gas litigation, personal injury as well as defective and dangerous products, among others. Named an Elite Trial Law Firm by The National Law Journal, The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City. To learn more about Mark Lanier and The Lanier Law Firm, visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

