Ten New Outsourced VPs of Sales Are Ready to Build a Path to More Sales

INDIANAPOLIS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales Xceleration® selects the best sales leaders who are looking to positively impact small and mid-size businesses and empower them with the proven tools and platform to implement a successful sales organization, driving consistent sales growth. Fractional leadership is being recognized as a best practice for small and mid-sized businesses to gain expertise without committing to the long-term cost associated with bringing elite sales leadership in-house full-time.

Baton Rouge, LA; Seattle, WA; San Antonio, TX; Calgary, AB; Philadelphia, PA; Houston, TX; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL

The market continues to embrace the benefits of the fractional sales leadership model, and these ten Advisors are looking forward to serving the following North American markets:

"The demand for our Sales Leadership Consultants continues to flourish in the SMB space, and that is due to the results produced by the high caliber sales executives that join our team. Since 2011, our Advisors have helped over 3000 clients with 98% of those businesses experiencing increased revenue," said Maura Kautsky, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive revenue when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to generate record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers and Sales Team Members

Growing Your Sales

Our Advisors are here to help and can provide free sales consultations. Visit our online map to learn more about these Advisors and find an Outsourced VP of Sales© Advisor in your community to navigate your path to greater sales generation now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

