Ten Nonprofits Partner to Accelerate Urgent Search to Cure ALS

The ALS Network and ALS United organizations announce national collaboration.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented collaboration, nine ALS organizations have joined with the ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, to collectively fund cutting-edge ALS research. The participating organizations include: ALS United Connecticut, ALS United Greater Chicago, ALS United Greater New York, ALS United Mid-Atlantic, ALS New Mexico, ALS of Nevada, ALS United North Carolina, ALS United Orange County, and ALS United Rocky Mountain. All are members of ALS United, a community of independent ALS nonprofits dedicated to providing local care services, advancing research initiatives, and advocating for policies that benefit people living with ALS.

Focused on maximizing impact through a centralized research program facilitated by the ALS Network, the partnership reduces infrastructure costs, eliminates duplication, and increases direct funding to fuel innovative, promising science.

ALS organizations partner to catalyze groundbreaking research while minimizing overhead costs. Post this

"The ALS Network's collaboration with these forward-thinking organizations represents an urgent, collective effort to catalyze groundbreaking research while minimizing overhead costs," said Sheri Strahl, MPH, MBA, president and CEO of the ALS Network. "Our combined work expedites progress against ALS and maximizes the dollars going to research."

The ALS Network's Research Innovation Initiative, fueled by hundreds of thousands in support from these partner organizations, seeks to yield significant results in a disease category historically void of positive outcomes.

"This research-funding model is an ambitious effort designed to yield maximum results," said Kristen Cocoman, president and CEO of ALS United Greater New York. "Our unique approach emphasizes the collective strength of the collaborating organizations, which have been at the forefront of ALS research for decades. By leveraging our extensive local expertise and resources, we foster an environment of innovation and partnership that drives significant progress to eventually cure ALS."

The ALS Network's Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC), composed of world-renowned researchers, scientists, and healthcare industry leaders review and select the most promising projects and moonshot efforts for funding.

"Members of the SAC have in-depth expertise related to ALS and other motor neuron diseases," said Julie M. Sharpe, president and CEO of ALS United Greater Chicago. "By evaluating and funding projects quickly we are confident that together we can cure ALS."

In 2024, four significant research grants were approved for funding and starting in 2025, investors can anticipate a public-facing request for proposals process to significantly expand the portfolio of funded projects. In addition, year two will mark the launch of a community research committee to participate in the project review process ensuring funded projects reflect the interests and concerns of people with ALS.

"ALS of Nevada is proud to support the ALS Network and our combined funding of global research," said Dawn Newburg, Executive Director, ALS of Nevada. "Together we can accelerate the progress of finding effective treatments for ALS and - finally - a cure for this baffling disease."

"This research initiative showcases the power of collaboration in the fight against ALS," said Jerry Dawson, Executive Director of ALS United. "When our members unite on critical research initiatives, they accelerate progress toward effective treatments and cures while strengthening their impact in local communities."

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a fatal, neurodegenerative illness that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. People with ALS lose the ability to move, speak, swallow, and, eventually, to breathe. People who have served in any branch of the military are diagnosed with ALS nearly twice as often as the general population. Currently, there are no known cures for ALS.

About the ALS Network

The ALS Network, formerly ALS Golden West, partners with the ALS community to drive the discovery of prevention strategies, treatments, and cures for ALS; provide access to quality care and connection; and promote initiatives to improve health outcomes. The ALS Network serves people with ALS and their families throughout California, Hawaii and beyond. For more information about ALS and the ALS Network visit alsnetwork.org or email [email protected]. You can also engage on social media at @yourALSnetwork.

About ALS United

ALS United is a collaborative network of independent nonprofit organizations across the United States, dedicated to supporting individuals living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and their families. With several members among the original founders of the national ALS movement over forty years ago, ALS United combines deep roots with innovative approaches to serve approximately half of the U.S. ALS population. Together, ALS United member organizations provide comprehensive local support services, fund critical research initiatives, and advocate for policies that benefit the ALS community, guided by their shared vision, "Together, we end ALS." For more information about ALS United visit alsunited.org or email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Eric Beikmann

[email protected]

SOURCE ALS Network