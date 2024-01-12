Ten Oaks Group Announces New Leadership Promotions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a leading family office specializing in corporate carve-outs, is pleased to announce the promotions of Curtis Griner to Managing Partner and Kendall Thurlow to Partner and Director of Portfolio Management. The firm is also pleased to recognize Andrew Lovrovich and Mauricio Ledesma in their new positions as Executive Operating Partners. These new roles reflect these individuals' exceptional contributions and commitment to excellence within the organization.

Curtis Griner has served Ten Oaks Group as General Counsel for the past three years, during which he has demonstrated exceptional legal acumen, visionary strategic ability, and outstanding leadership skills. As Managing Partner, Curtis will provide overall leadership and strategic direction for the firm. He will also lead the firm's transaction execution team and oversee the acquisition process and seamless separation of corporate carve-outs by Ten Oaks Group. Curtis will also continue to serve as General Counsel for Ten Oaks Group and oversee all legal matters for the firm.

Kendall Thurlow, who joined Ten Oaks Group as Operating Partner two years ago, has exemplified outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication during her tenure with the firm. In her new position as Director of Portfolio Management, Kendall will lead the firm's extensive team of Operating Partners to oversee' Ten Oaks Group's portfolio, which currently consists of 18 businesses, and play a pivotal role in operational and value creation initiatives across these companies.

Additionally, Ten Oaks Group is also pleased to recognize Andrew Lovrovich and Mauricio Ledesma in their new positions as Executive Operating Partners. Andrew has been a driving force in the advancement of the firm's operational procedures and the development of its innovative approach to the carve-out separation process. Mauricio has significantly contributed to the growth and success of multiple portfolio companies in Ten Oaks Group throughout Europe and Latin America. Their promotions to Executive Operating Partners are a testament to their valuable contributions and dedication to Ten Oaks Group.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotions of Curtis Griner, Kendall Thurlow, Andrew Lovrovich, and Mauricio Ledesma. These outstanding professionals embody Ten Oaks Group's values and represent a continued era of growth for our firm," said Mike Hahn, Co-Founder of Ten Oaks Group. "Their promotions underscore not only their individual accomplishments but also our commitment to developing and rewarding exceptional talent within our team."

These promotions coincide with an exciting period for Ten Oaks Group as it continues to strengthen its solution-oriented approach in the carve-out industry and expand its global presence.

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office exclusively focused on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility, and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer align with their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process, implementing operational strategies to reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business. Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn, Ten Oaks Group has closed 27 carve-out transactions across 12 countries since its inception. To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

