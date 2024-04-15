Ten Oaks Group Strengthens Operational Excellence with Key Team Additions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group, a leading family office specializing in corporate carve-outs, is excited to announce the recent expansion of its team. Ten Oaks Group has welcomed essential members to its Firm Operations team, including accomplished professionals Sam Dundon as Head of Information Security and Alexis Schackman as Tax Manager. Additionally, Ten Oaks Group warmly reintroduces Randy Fields, marking its inaugural hire from the Ten Oaks Operating Partner Program, aimed at providing career opportunities for exceptional athlete's post-athletics.

Taking on the pivotal role of Head of Information Security, Sam Dundon brings a wealth of experience from various information security, IT, and government relations positions at Aflac Incorporated and Aflac Life Insurance Japan. Sam's expertise lies in devising and implementing robust cybersecurity strategies. With security certifications such as CISSP and CISM, and fluent in Japanese, Sam is ideally positioned to bolster Ten Oaks Group's dedication to information security. He holds an undergraduate degree from American University and a Master of Public Policy from The University of Tokyo and the Hertie School of Governance.

Alexis Schackman assumes the role of Tax Manager at Ten Oaks Group, focusing on tax compliance and strategy. With over eight years of experience as a Tax Senior at Frost, PLLC, specializing in tax returns and planning for multistate and international companies, Alexis brings a wealth of tax expertise to the team. She earned both her undergraduate and master's degrees from the University of Arkansas, further enhancing the firm's focus on operational efficiency and tax compliance internationally.

Randy Fields rejoins Ten Oaks Group, infusing the team with his positive, results-oriented approach. A former participant in the Operating Partner Development Program, Randy brings experience in deal sourcing, initial investment evaluations, and organizing deal sourcing outreach to Fortune 500 Companies. Randy holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Tennessee, where he received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Integrated Studies, contributing to the strategic growth of the sourcing and transaction practice.

"We are thrilled about the addition of these exceptional professionals to Ten Oaks Group," said Curtis Griner, Managing Partner at Ten Oaks Group. "Their diverse and extensive backgrounds and expertise will undoubtedly bolster our ongoing commitment to operational excellence and equip our team to seize the opportunities ahead."

About Ten Oaks Group:

Ten Oaks Group is a family office exclusively focused on investing in corporate divestitures. It brings speed, flexibility, and certainty to divestitures of non-core businesses that no longer align with their parent company's corporate strategy. Following acquisition, Ten Oaks Group leverages its experienced team of Operating Partners to manage the transition and separation process, implementing operational strategies to reveal and optimize the underlying potential of each business. Each company within Ten Oaks Group operates independently under its dedicated management team and receives management support services from Ten Oaks Management, LLC. Founded by Matt Magan and Mike Hahn, Ten Oaks Group has closed 27 carve-out transactions across 15 countries since its inception. To learn more about Ten Oaks Group's unique approach to corporate divestitures, please visit www.tenoaksgroup.com.

