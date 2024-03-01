Ten Oaks Group Expands Philanthropic Efforts to Youth Boxing Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten Oaks Group proudly announces the launch of its latest Ten Oaks Philanthropic Fund endeavor: the Ten Oaks Boxing Team. Aligned with its mission to provide athletic access for high-opportunity, low-income students and families, the Ten Oaks Boxing Team aims to empower under-resourced middle and high school students with the invaluable skills and discipline that come with learning the art of boxing.

Ten Oaks Boxing Team Training

Since its commencement, the Ten Oaks Boxing Team has quickly expanded through a partnership with MeckEd of Charlotte. This partnership offers high school students affiliated with MeckEd the opportunity to participate in a paid internship with Top Tiger Boxing Gym. In addition to learning the art of boxing and all the social, emotional and physical benefits, students will have access to work with a minority-owned small business owner and entrepreneur. Learning the ins and outs of daily responsibilities, finances, and leadership. This expansion plans to launch from mid-March until mid-May. Participants who successfully complete the internship will have the chance to continue training throughout the summer.

Team training commenced in early November of 2023, with an initial target membership of 15 students. Sessions occur after school three times weekly at the Top Tiger Team Boxing Club (2417 N Tryon St), owned and operated by Andre Luiz De Souza. Ten Oaks Boxing Gym provides transportation to children as needed to and from training, ensuring access for all participants. "Boxing provides many benefits to children, helping them build self-confidence, and physical fitness and can be very safe if done properly," shares Andre Luiz De Souza.

In addition to covering all costs associated with training – including hand wraps, gloves, and headgear – the Ten Oaks Boxing Team is committed to supporting students' development within the sport, offering opportunities for advancement and competitive participation in events such as golden gloves and amateur tournaments.

"I've personally seen first hand the positive impact that boxing has had on my discipline and work ethic," said Matt Magan, Ten Oaks Group and Boxing Team Co-Founder. "It's great to see boxing have the same positive impact on the lives of the Ten Oaks Boxing Club kids. I'm grateful to Andre at Top Tiger Team Boxing Club and the members of MeckEd who made this endeavor a reality."

In addition to boxing skills, participants of the Ten Oaks Boxing Team have the opportunity to meet and network with professional boxing players. Jon Banard, professional bare-knuckle boxer and Enterprise Resource and Planning Developer, is sponsored by Ten Oaks Group and is investing in Ten Oaks Boxing Team by visiting after-school practice and internship programming.

About Ten Oaks and Ten Oaks Philanthropic Fund:

Ten Oaks Group is a Charlotte-based investment firm that has allocated a meaningful portion of its historical and future investment gains to its philanthropic vehicle, Ten Oaks Philanthropic Fund. With an operating budget in excess of $1MM per year, Ten Oaks Philanthropic Fund aims to provide social and economic opportunities, college and career access, and athletic access for high-opportunity, under-resourced students and families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

(Names of all efforts/non-profits underneath the fund: CLTRising, CLTImpact, Ten Oaks Operating Partner Development Program, Ten Oaks Boxing Team)

SOURCE Ten Oaks Group