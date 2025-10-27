Ten Rubin Rudman Partners Named to 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers in America

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman partners Marlee S. Cowan, Lisa M. Cukier, Gabrielle Denby, David M. Friedman, Susan B. Grandis, Courtney D. Greenberg, Sara E. Kitaeff, Ana Schwarz, Jared D. Spinelli, and Meredith A. Stratford have been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Family Lawyers in America for their expertise in high-net worth divorce, trusts and estate planning, and probate litigation.

Marlee S. Cowan is a partner in the firm's Trusts and Estates and Litigation departments. She focuses her practice on probate litigation, guardianships, conservatorships, will contests, trust disputes, breaches of fiduciary duty, and estate and trust administration. She is skilled in employing creative tactics to help guide clients through every step of the process – from delicate negotiations to trial. She is ranked in Boston Magazine's Top Trusts and Estates Lawyers (2022-2024). She received her J.D. from New England Law and her B.A. from the University of California Berkeley.

Lisa M. Cukier is a partner in the firm's Family Law, Litigation, and Trusts and Estates departments. She concentrates her practice on complex trust and estate litigation, service as trustee and conservator, high-asset family law matters, and family disputes, with a focus on cases involving diminishing capacity, such as undue influence, financial exploitation, guardianship and conservatorship interventions, and service as expert witness and special master. She is renowned for navigating complex legal matters with discretion and precision and seamlessly integrating legal expertise with bespoke client care. She is ranked in The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law, Litigation and Trusts & Estates (2010-2026); Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Divorce and Family Law (2021-2024); and was selected to Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly's 2024 Circle of Excellence, among other prestigious awards. She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Northeastern University.

Gabrielle Denby is a partner in the Family Law department, where she concentrates her practice on all aspects of family law, including high-stakes divorce, child custody, alimony, and complex financial issues in high asset divorce matters. She has been named a Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America for Family Law and Family Law: Arbitration and Mediation (2025-2026) and a Super Lawyers' Massachusetts Rising Star for Family Law (2016-2024). She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School, her master's from Syracuse University, and her B.A., cum laude, from Mount Holyoke College.

David M. Friedman is a partner in the Family Law department. He focuses his practice on representing and counseling clients in all areas of family law, including divorce, post-divorce modification, and enforcement proceedings, as well as family law mediation and conciliation. He often negotiates pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements. His cases frequently involve closely held businesses, valuation of commercial and residential real estate, trust interests and inheritance, and complex compensation structures. He is ranked in The Best Lawyers in America (2019-2026) and Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers (2021-2024), among other awards. He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a B.A. from Colby College.

Susan B. Grandis is a partner and chair of the firm's Family Law department. With over 40 years of legal experience, she focuses her practice on resolving domestic relations matters and litigating complex cases involving trusts, estates, and business interests, offering her clients strategic advantages in negotiating marital agreements and addressing estate planning concerns. She is ranked in Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers (2021-2024) and as a Martindale Hubbell AV Preeminent Attorney for 23 consecutive years. She received her J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Courtney D. Greenberg is a partner in the Family Law department, where she provides compassionate counsel in representing individuals negotiating marital agreements (pre-nuptial and post-nuptial agreements) and all types of familial disputes, including divorce, custody, support (alimony and child support), and parentage actions, at every stage of the process – from initial filings to final resolutions, as well as enforcing and modifying agreements when circumstances warrant. She is ranked in Best Lawyers for Family Law (2026), Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for Family Law (2021-2025), Super Lawyers' Massachusetts Rising Star for Family Law (2024-2025) and Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Family Law (2022-2024). She received her J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A., cum laude, from Syracuse University.

Sara E. Kitaeff is a partner in the Family Law department, where she focuses her practice on representing individuals in family law matters involving high-conflict and high-net-worth divorce and custody disputes. She regularly handles pre- and post-nuptial agreements, paternity issues, child support, and post-divorce modifications or enforcement of existing court orders. She also acts as a Category F Guardian ad Litem and is frequently appointed in custody and parenting disputes as well as matters involving the potential waiver of a child's psychotherapist-patient privilege. She is ranked in The Best Lawyers in America for Family Law (2026) and has been named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Family Law (2022-2024). She received her J.D., with Honors, from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from Boston University.

Ana Schwarz is a partner in the Family Law department, where she represents individuals facing high-stakes divorce, paternity, child custody, removal and relocation, modifications, enforcement actions, and contempt proceedings. Licensed in Massachusetts and Florida, her practice spans across jurisdictions and includes both trial work and negotiated settlements. She has also worked on complex international matters, such as federal Hague Convention cases. Schwarz is a co-chair of Rubin Rudman's Women's Working Group. She was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers for Family Law (2024). She received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Miami School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Maryland.

Jared D. Spinelli is a partner in the firm's Family Law department, a member of the firm's Executive Committee, and chair of the firm's Pro Bono Committee. He concentrates his practice on all aspects of complex domestic relations law, including divorce, child custody and child support, alimony, paternity, asset valuation and division, and modification and contempt actions. Spinelli also has an appellate practice and has argued on numerous occasions before the Massachusetts Appeals Court on complex family law issues such as business valuation methodology, the treatment of expert testimony, and alimony duration. He is ranked in The Best Lawyers in America (2024-2025), Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers (2021-2024), and Massachusetts Super Lawyers (2025; Rising Stars 2018-2024). He received his J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and a B.S. from Northeastern University.

Meredith A. Stratford is a partner in the Family Laws and Trusts and Estates departments, where she concentrates her family law practice on all aspects of complex domestic relations matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony, modifications, adoption, contempt, paternity, removal, and guardianship cases. She is ranked in The Best Lawyers in America (2023-2026), Boston Magazine's Top Divorce and Family Lawyers (2022-2024), and Massachusetts Super Lawyers for Family Law (2023-2025). She received her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School and her B.A. from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

