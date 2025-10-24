Three Rubin Rudman Partners Named to 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin Rudman partners Christine Parise Cordes, David M. Shamberger, and Neal F. Splaine have been named to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Dealmakers in America list, which honors "the lawyers who shake the world with the deals they make happen."

Christine Parise Cordes is co-chair of Rubin Rudman's Corporate, Business & Tax department and a member of the Finance and Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Companies practice groups, where she represents privately held and family-owned business across a broad range of industries including construction, financial services, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, biotechnology, health care, and hospitality. With over 20 years of experience, including more than three years as the leader of the firm's Corporate group, Cordes has a diverse practice encompassing corporate, M&A, and finance matters. She was named a "2024 Go To Business Transaction Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, a Legal 500 Boston Elite for Corporate and M&A (2025), and a Boston Magazine Top Lawyer for Corporate Law (2022-2024). Cordes received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law and her B.A., cum laude from the University of Delaware.

David M. Shamberger is a partner in the Corporate, Business & Tax department and Life Sciences and Emerging Growth Companies practice group at Rubin Rudman. With over 27 years of experience, Shamberger has a diverse corporate and transactional practice that includes mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital, securities law compliance, and executive employment and equity compensation matters. He represents public and private companies, private equity sponsors, family offices, strategic acquirers, and closely held businesses on a wide array of sophisticated business transactions and advises entrepreneurs, startups, and high growth companies throughout their lifecycles. In addition, Shamberger represents and advises senior executives and executive management teams in connection with change-in-control transactions, including the negotiation of employment agreements, separation and severance agreements, and the equity-based compensation arrangements. He works with clients operating in a wide range of industries, including technology, software, biotechnology, medical devices, life sciences, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, investment management, financial services, manufacturing and industrial, e-commerce and consumer products, media and entertainment, and homeland defense. Shamberger has been named to Best Lawyers in America for Mergers & Acquisitions (2026) and Boston Magazine's Top Corporate Lawyers (2021-2024). This is his second consecutive year on the Lawdragon 500 Dealmaker's list. He received his J.D. from Boston College Law School and his B.A., cum laude, from Dartmouth College.

Neal F. Splaine is co-chair of Rubin Rudman's Corporate, Business & Tax department, a member of the Finance practice group, and a member of the firm's Executive Committee. With over 30 years of experience, he serves as outside general counsel to closely held businesses in the region, including many with national and international operations. He focuses his practice on sophisticated corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and strategic partnerships. Splaine also advises clients on their business succession planning. He was named a "Go To Business Transaction Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly in 2022 and a Boston Magazine Top Corporate Lawyer (2021-2024). This is his second consecutive year on the Lawdragon 500 Dealmaker's list. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School, his LL.M. from Boston University School of Law, and his M.A., with distinction, and B.A., cum laude, from Boston College.

Founded over a century ago, Rubin Rudman is a full-service law firm with nearly 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Web: www.rubinrudman.com.

