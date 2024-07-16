Ten Ways to Nurture Young Writers During the Summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summertime is here, and many parents are looking for fun ways to keep their kids engaged and learning. For those with young writers at home, this is the perfect time to encourage creativity while helping them grow their writing skills. Here are some simple tips, inspired by Sarah Montpas, English Language Arts Curriculum Manager for National Heritage Academies (NHA).

Encourage Writing to an Authentic Audience

Children spend time writing outdoors during the summer.

"One of the most important things is having an authentic audience to write to," says Montpas. Encourage your kids to write letters, emails, and postcards to family members, friends, or even their past and future teachers. This gives them a purpose for writing and helps them practice their skills.

Start a Conversation Journal

Montpas says, "One of my favorite things I used to do with my students was a conversation journal." Parents can do this too by keeping a journal with their child. Each person writes an entry and then passes it to the other, creating a written discussion. It's a great way to talk about topics that might be awkward in person while also practicing writing. For example, you could discuss a favorite book, a recent event, or future goals.

Play Storytelling Games

Make writing fun with storytelling games. Montpas shares a campfire game from her childhood: "One person would say a line of a story, and it would go around the circle where everybody had to add on to the story." This game helps kids think about story structure and boosts their creative thinking.

Make Lists and Plans

"To-do lists are good," Montpas notes, even if they don't seem like creative writing at first. Have your kids make lists of what they want to do over the summer or create a checklist for a vacation. They could also create a menu for a family dinner. This helps them organize their thoughts and practice structured writing.

Find a Pen Pal

Finding a pen pal for your child can be a fun way for them to practice writing while learning about different places and cultures. Whether they meet a friend on vacation or through a pen pal program, it's a great way to keep them writing.

Write Reviews

After visiting a museum, park, or any other place, encourage your child to write a review. Montpas suggests, "If you do a day trip to a museum, is there something that you could write a review on that you liked or didn't like?" This helps kids express their thoughts and opinions. They could also review books, movies, or restaurants.

Creative Prompts and Journals

Use online resources to find story starters to spark your child's imagination. Additionally, getting a special notebook just for summer writing can motivate them to write regularly.

Provide Positive Feedback

When giving feedback on your child's writing, focus on positive reinforcement. Instead of pointing out what they did wrong, highlight what they did well and offer suggestions for improvement.

Create a Comfortable Writing Space

Whether it's a cozy corner in the house or a blanket under a tree, find a space where your child feels comfortable and inspired to write. Make sure it's full of all the supplies they will need.

Combine Reading and Writing

Reading and writing go hand in hand. Encourage your kids to read regularly, analyze the writing styles they encounter, and try to mimic those styles in their writing. This helps them understand vocabulary, sentence structure, and storytelling techniques. Montpas says, "Anything you can do to get your kids writing and reading over the summer is just going to benefit them." A reading list or family book club can be a great way to get everyone involved.

These tips should help you keep your young writer engaged and developing their skills all summer long!

