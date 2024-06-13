Ten West Link Transmission Line Becomes Operational, Expanding the Grid Between California and the Desert Southwest

Critical Infrastructure Project, Owned by Lotus Infrastructure Partners, Achieves Commercial Operation

GREENWICH, Conn., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) has formally taken operational control of Ten West Link, a 125-mile high-voltage transmission project that will enhance the western electric grid and bring more than 3,000 megawatts of renewable energy resources to consumers throughout California and the Desert Southwest.

Ten West Link, which was developed by DCR Transmission, L.L.C. (DCRT), a joint venture led by affiliates of Lotus Infrastructure Partners, a private investment firm focused on energy infrastructure investments, will improve electric grid efficiency and reliability, while enabling new renewable energy and energy storage resources.

At the recent ribbon cutting for Ten West Link, Mark Rothleder, Chief Operating Officer of the CAISO said, "This monumental initiative stretching 125 miles from Tonopah, AZ to Blythe, CA represents not just the physical connection of two states, Arizona and California, but the bridging of efforts towards a sustainable future. The economic impact of this project is profound, and the access to 3,200 megawatts of clean, low-cost energy will be a game changer. This project has brought together communities, engineers, environmentalists and policymakers in a shared vision of a future where clean, safe energy is not just possibility, but a reality."

"We are pleased to bring this project to fruition for the CAISO and ratepayers across the region," said Himanshu Saxena, Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Infrastructure Partners, "On behalf of the entire team of professionals responsible for developing this incredible project, I want to thank the CAISO, the California Public Utilities Commission, Arizona Corporations Commission, the United States Department of the Interior, the Bureau of Land Management, and the dozens of other federal, state and local agencies and jurisdictions who have worked tirelessly the last nine years to make Ten West Link a reality. This infrastructure project will unlock thousands of megawatts of renewable resources while improving the reliability of the bulk transmission grid, and is a testament to the tireless work of our team and their partners across the government and private industry."

Ten West Link is now under the operational control of the CAISO, with more than 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy resources currently applying to interconnect to the bulk transmission grid via the line.

About Ten West Link. Ten West Link was developed by DCR Transmission, LLC. ("DCRT"), a joint venture led by affiliates of Lotus Infrastructure Partners. DCRT was chosen to develop the energy project by the California Independent System Operator Corporation ("CAISO") following a comprehensive competitive solicitation in 2015. The capacity of Ten West Link is managed by the CAISO, making Ten West Link a critical transmission asset serving the needs of the electric consumers in the Southwest. The Project became operational on June 12, 2024. www.TenWestLink.com

About Lotus Infrastructure Partners. Lotus Infrastructure specializes in infrastructure investments including renewable power generation, battery storage, renewable and low-carbon fuels, electric transmission, thermal power, and midstream and downstream assets. Lotus Infrastructure has raised in excess of $3 billion of equity capital and has executed transactions totaling more than $8 billion in enterprise value, inclusive of approximately $2.8 billion in enterprise value related to the development and construction of renewable assets. The Lotus Infrastructure team brings extensive multi-functional expertise to its investments including development, construction, operations, acquisition and financing. For more information, please visit www.lotusinfrastructure.com.

SOURCE Lotus Infrastructure Partners