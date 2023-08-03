Ten63 Therapeutics Elects Steve Hall as Independent Director

"Drug Hunter" and Former Venture Investor Brings Extensive Experience Launching Companies with New Drug Discovery Modalities

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten63 announces the election of Steve Hall to its board of directors. Hall, who retired as a Partner at LV Management Group (Lilly Ventures) after 12 years, brings a distinguished career in drug discovery and venture capital to Ten63. Among his many successful investments, Hall was a Series A investor in Kymera and Nimbus, companies that, similar to the goals of Ten63, seek to bring to clinical proof of concept small molecule drugs discovered through new modalities.

Steve Hall, new independent director at Ten63 Therapeutics.

Marcel Frenkel, Ten63's CEO, said, "Steve will bring to Ten63's board world class experience in drug discovery. His deep knowledge of medicinal chemistry and drug development will be extremely value as we develop our programs. In addition, Steve served as a board director of many successful companies during similar phases of growth in which we find ourselves. This will be critical to us as we make important, company-altering decisions over the coming years."

"Marcel has put together a talented team that has the energy and passion to make Ten63's mission a reality," said Dr. Hall, "Ten63's BEYOND platform has the potential to take computational drug discovery to the next level, employing new methods that are more efficient and comprehensive than other approaches we have tried."

In addition to being a director of Kymera (2017-2022) and Nimbus (2011-2021), Hall was a co-founder of Esanex and Serenex as well as a senior executive at Sphinx, until its sale to Lilly in 1994, where he became Site Director for Sphinx/Lilly's operations in NC. Hall started his career at Bristol Myers Squibb where he drove multiple drug discovery campaigns from discovery to the clinic. As a venture investor, Hall led investments in, and served on the boards of, nine drug discovery companies, including: Cavion, Cerulean Therapeutics, Esanex, FORMA Therapeutics, Hydra Biosciences, Kymera Therapeutics, Lysosomal Therapeutics, Nimbus Therapeutics, and Numerate.

About Ten63 Therapeutics, Inc.

Ten63 is a Duke and TTIC spin-out headquartered in the Research Triangle in North Carolina, where it is currently expanding its structural biology, biochemistry and biophysics teams. Ten63's computational team is also recruiting and has a nationwide footprint. Ten63 is leveraging its BEYOND computational platform for generative chemistry to develop first- and best-in-class therapeutics. The company is progressing an internal pipeline focused on oncology while pursuing select and strategic partnerships in multiple indications.

