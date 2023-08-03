Ten63 Therapeutics Elects Steve Hall as Independent Director

News provided by

Ten63 Therapeutics

03 Aug, 2023, 11:35 ET

"Drug Hunter" and Former Venture Investor Brings Extensive Experience Launching Companies with  New Drug Discovery Modalities

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ten63 announces the election of Steve Hall to its board of directors. Hall, who retired as a Partner at LV Management Group (Lilly Ventures) after 12 years, brings a distinguished career in drug discovery and venture capital to Ten63. Among his many successful investments, Hall was a Series A investor in Kymera and Nimbus, companies that, similar to the goals of Ten63, seek to bring to clinical proof of concept small molecule drugs discovered through new modalities.

Continue Reading
Steve Hall, new independent director at Ten63 Therapeutics.
Steve Hall, new independent director at Ten63 Therapeutics.

Marcel Frenkel, Ten63's CEO, said, "Steve will bring to Ten63's board world class experience in drug discovery. His deep knowledge of medicinal chemistry and drug development will be extremely value as we develop our programs. In addition, Steve served as a board director of many successful companies during similar phases of growth in which we find ourselves. This will be critical to us as we make important, company-altering decisions over the coming years."

"Marcel has put together a talented team that has the energy and passion to make Ten63's mission a reality," said Dr. Hall, "Ten63's BEYOND platform has the potential to take computational drug discovery to the next level, employing new methods that are more efficient and comprehensive than other approaches we have tried."

In addition to being a director of Kymera (2017-2022) and Nimbus (2011-2021), Hall was a co-founder of Esanex and Serenex as well as a senior executive at Sphinx, until its sale to Lilly in 1994, where he became Site Director for Sphinx/Lilly's operations in NC. Hall started his career at Bristol Myers Squibb where he drove multiple drug discovery campaigns from discovery to the clinic.   As a venture investor, Hall led investments in, and served on the boards of, nine drug discovery companies, including: Cavion, Cerulean Therapeutics, Esanex, FORMA Therapeutics, Hydra Biosciences, Kymera Therapeutics, Lysosomal Therapeutics, Nimbus Therapeutics, and Numerate.

About Ten63 Therapeutics, Inc.

Ten63 is a Duke and TTIC spin-out headquartered in the Research Triangle in North Carolina, where it is currently expanding its structural biology, biochemistry and biophysics teams. Ten63's computational team is also recruiting and has a nationwide footprint. Ten63 is leveraging its BEYOND computational platform for generative chemistry to develop first- and best-in-class therapeutics. The company is progressing an internal pipeline focused on oncology while pursuing select and strategic partnerships in multiple indications.

SOURCE Ten63 Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.