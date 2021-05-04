TenCate Protective Fabrics Welcomes Maria Gallahue-Worl as CEO

"We have full confidence in Maria's capabilities to successfully lead the company and drive the team forward in our mission to develop a winning strategy and create value." - Kees Verhaar, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, TenCate Protective Fabrics

Based in the Atlanta area, Gallahue-Worl will fulfill her role as CEO from the company's global headquarters in Union City, Georgia.

About TenCate Protective Fabrics: As the leading global producer of protective fabrics, TenCate Protective Fabrics enables millions of people worldwide to be great at what they do. Professionals serving in fire, industrial, military, police, and healthcare markets rely on our fabrics for safety, comfort and confidence. Supporting a world of evolving needs, our innovations lead the way in user-centered design, technology and sustainability. Learn more at https://us.tencatefabrics.com

Media contact:

Michael Laton

[email protected]

SOURCE TenCate Protective Fabrics

