Tendit Group Expands Footprint with Acquisition in Arizona

PHOENIX, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the acquisition of Phoenix, AZ based Legends Landscape Management ("Legends"), a leading provider of commercial landscape services. The acquisition of Legends significantly expands Tendit Group's footprint and service offering in Arizona.

Founded in 2002 by Curt Peterson, Legends Landscape Management is a full-service landscape management company that specializes in landscape maintenance, irrigation system management, plant health, tree and weed management. Legends has developed a strong reputation for high-quality, reliable service which has resulted in significant inbound growth over the past few years. Legend's customer base includes property management companies, municipalities, homeowner associations and apartment complexes.

Alejandra Harvey Oliver, CEO at Tendit, said, "We are excited to partner with Legends and build on the exceptional momentum they have achieved thus far. Curt and Mike Peterson have built a superb organization, and we look forward to supporting them during this next phase of growth."

Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "The acquisition of Legends Landscape is a perfect fit with Tendit's growth strategy – partnering with the premier service provider in each of our core exterior facility service categories in each of our target states within the Mountain West. Growing our presence in Arizona has been a top priority for Tendit, and we are excited to add the landscaping service offering to our existing Arizona operations and offer a more robust suite of services to our Arizona customers."

About Tendit Group

Tendit Group is a leading, single-source provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West. The Company's core service offerings include pressure washing, asphalt maintenance, window cleaning, pavement striping & marking, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Tendit's customers include property managers, commercial businesses, hospitals, schools, contractors, restaurants, retail, municipalities, airports, HOAs, and government agencies. Visit www.tenditgroup.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more. For additional information about Tendit Group, please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Tendit Group