The Tendit Group Expands Services and Introduces Premier Paving Solutions to Utah

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Utah-based Precision Asphalt Maintenance. This strategic acquisition is their second Utah-based company to join the group. This expansion marks a significant milestone in The Tendit Group's mission to bring all services to all states.

Founded in 2005, Precision Asphalt Maintenance has established itself as a company that provides a number of asphalt services including paving, maintenance, repairs, seal coating, slurry sealing, excavation, and grading. With this acquisition, Tendit Group expands its services in the Western region and solidifies its commitment to excellence and further establishes itself as an industry leader in the construction and infrastructure development sector. As part of our mission to continuously enhance our offerings, we are now extending our paving expertise to the West, catering to the needs of commercial clients.

Sam Pope, Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions at The Tendit Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Precision Asphalt Maintenance (PAM) to The Tendit Group. The acquisition of PAM bolsters our footprint in Salt Lake City and expands Tendit's self-perform capabilities to include asphalt maintenance and materials hauling. PAM is highly complementary to our existing service offering and will greatly benefit our customers. We look forward to supporting PAM leadership as they continue their impressive growth trajectory."

"The acquisition of PAM furthers Tendit's strategy of offering each of our core services in every geography the company operates. We look forward to expanding Tendit's reach and providing more and better services to our customers." said Patrick Watkins, Partner at Osceola Capital.

About Tendit Group
Tendit Group is a leading provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, asphalt maintenance, window cleaning, pavement striping & marking, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Tendit's customers include property managers, commercial businesses, hospitals, schools, contractors, restaurants, retail, municipalities, airports, HOAs, and government agencies. Visit www.tenditgroup.com.

About Osceola Capital
Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

For additional information about Tendit Group, please contact Ben Moe or Patrick Watkins at Osceola Capital.

Contact: Chris Tofalli
Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC
914-834-4334

SOURCE Tendit Group

