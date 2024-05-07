Tendo and OrthoForum Value Network Partner to Provide National Access to High-Quality Orthopedic Care for Self-Funded Employers

OVN and Tendo join forces to offer orthopedic services to the employer benefits ecosystem through Tendo's Care Connect platform

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendo today announced a strategic partnership with the OrthoForum Value Network (OVN), the nation's largest clinically integrated network of orthopedic and musculoskeletal providers. The partnership will make OVN's nationwide network accessible and easily shoppable to the employer benefits ecosystem, including employers, care navigators, TPAs, health plans, labor unions, and the broader benefits environment.

The OVN combines the collective strength and coverage of OrthoForum and OrthoConnect to lead the transformation of orthopedic/MSK care delivery. The OVN provides access to experienced, independent orthopedic/MSK practices, connecting employers and patients with the most appropriate and timely care. The network is comprised of 5,000 providers from 150 orthopedic groups across 45 states, covering 150 of the top 200 metro areas in the country.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tendo and bring the largest MSK network to the self-funded market," states Heath Kirschner, Executive Director of the OrthoForum Value Network. "Through Tendo Care Connect, we can now offer self-funded employers seamless access to top-quality orthopedic care nationally in fully bundled episodes with affordable, transparent, and upfront pricing."

The strategic partnership provides access to the OVN through Tendo's Care Connect platform. Designed specifically for the employer benefits ecosystem, Tendo Care Connect combines a decade of proven shoppable healthcare experience from MDsave with Tendo's advanced software platform and analytics. Employers and care navigators can now use Care Connect to seamlessly access high-quality care and transparent pricing across the OVN, the nation's largest clinically integrated orthopedic network.

"We are excited to partner with the OrthoForum Value Network, a leader in healthcare innovation, to drive employer access to fully bundled orthopedic/MSK procedures while also delivering seamless payment processes to providers," said Charlie Byrge, SVP Tendo Marketplaces. "Tendo Care Connect is the perfect fit for the OVN in their efforts to improve the patient experience and work directly with companies seeking diverse solutions to manage healthcare costs."

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems and the employer benefits ecosystem to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo's solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape along with insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients and employers a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com .

About OVN

The OrthoForum Value Network represents the nation's leaders for MSK care, both operative and non-operative, and combines the collective strength and coverage of the OrthoForum and OrthoConnect to lead the transformation of musculoskeletal value-based care delivery. OVN connects employers and patients with the most appropriate, timely care through access to the nation's most experienced, independent musculoskeletal professionals.

