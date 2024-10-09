TENEO ANNOUNCES AI PARTNERSHIP WITH AILY LABS TO TRANSFORM ENTERPRISE DECISION MAKING FOR GLOBAL CEOS

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced a strategic partnership with aily Labs, a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence. Teneo brings to the partnership a deep understanding of CEO-level challenges, honed through years of advising the world's most influential business leaders. Drawing from more than 300 validated models at up to 99% predictive accuracy, aily supports multiple Fortune 500 companies to generate precise multi-year forecasts, optimize capital allocation and accelerate revenue growth. Together, Teneo and aily will provide business leaders with advanced AI-powered decision intelligence that converts billions of complex data points into real-time, actionable insights.

Aily's AI app, which can be integrated in just one day, connects insights across all business functions, providing a comprehensive, 360-degree view of operations. Paired with Teneo's integrated advisory approach and global footprint, the partnership has the potential to transform how businesses approach decision making and leadership.

"This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to provide CEOs with the tools they need to navigate today's complex business environment and drive future growth," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "By integrating aily's innovative AI technology with our strategic counsel across strategy and communications, financial advisory, management consulting, people advisory and risk advisory, we enable leaders to make faster, more informed decisions that drive real impact across their organizations."

Bianca Anghelina, Founder and CEO of aily, added, "We're thrilled to partner with Teneo to bring our AI-powered decision intelligence to CEOs. This collaboration allows us to scale our mission of democratizing AI and breaking down barriers to enterprise impact, enabling a level of insight and agility that's essential for today's CEOs. Together, we're re-wiring how companies operate and gain competitive edge."

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, ESG and DE&I.

The firm has more than 1,600 employees located in 40+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

About aily

Aily transforms business needs into applied AI use cases, embedding them into an easy to-integrate and simple-to-use app. Founded in 2020, aily is an AI Software (or AI SaaS) company and is on a mission to transform ways of working by empowering businesses with meaningful AI. Aily accelerates the digital journeys of large, global organizations, supported by an experienced team of digital specialists and data scientists.

Aily employs more than 350 team members representing 40+ nationalities in offices in Munich, Barcelona, Madrid, Cluj and New York.

For more information, visit ailylabs.com.

