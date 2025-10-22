TENEO APPOINTS GERMANY'S FORMER FINANCE MINISTER CHRISTIAN LINDNER AS SENIOR ADVISOR

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS and BERLIN, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Christian Lindner as a Senior Advisor.

Christian is the former Federal Finance Minister of Germany, bringing unparalleled experience at the highest levels of European policymaking, economic governance and international affairs. Over his 25-year political career, he has built an impressive track record in leadership, strategic management and stakeholder engagement.

At Teneo, Christian will focus on client advisory and expanding the firm's growth across Europe and global markets. Drawing on his deep expertise, he will advise key clients in the U.S., the European Union and Germany, engage with senior talent and strengthen Teneo's integrated service offering. At a time when transatlantic relations, EU fiscal policy and Germany's economic outlook are in focus, Christian's insights will provide clients a unique advantage in navigating volatility.

"CEOs and boards today are seeking guidance to navigate an increasingly complex and dynamic world," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "Christian Lindner's experience at the highest levels of government and his deep economic expertise make him uniquely qualified to advise our clients on the challenges and opportunities they face. His appointment reflects Teneo's commitment to growth in Germany and across Europe, and his insights will be of value to clients worldwide."

Christian Lindner said: "I look forward to contributing to the success of Teneo's clients. No other firm offers the same breadth and sophistication of advisory services. Together with Teneo's global teams, I believe my experience in driving economic growth will help companies achieve their ambitions in uncertain times. German businesses benefit from Teneo's deep understanding of the U.S. market, while I can offer European perspectives to Teneo's U.S. clients. Our collaboration represents an investment in the transatlantic partnership itself."

Philippe Blanchard , CEO, Continental Europe, said: "Germany is central to Teneo's European success, and I am delighted to welcome Christian Lindner as a Senior Advisor. In less than four years, we have grown our German footprint to more than 70 professionals across our Strategy & Communications, Management Consulting and Financial Advisory teams. There is much more we can achieve in this critical market, and I am confident that Christian will play a key role in our continued growth and impact."

Felix Schoenauer , CEO, Germany, said: "I'm thrilled to be working with Christian. His appointment is a strong recognition of our progress in Germany and across Europe. He is known for his efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of the German economy and its businesses. In times of uncertainty, his assessments are of great value to our clients. With his exceptional understanding of politics and the economy, we can provide our clients with an even more comprehensive and impactful advisory offering."

About Christian Lindner

Christian Lindner is a Senior Advisor at Teneo and serves on the supervisory and advisory boards of both German and international companies. Until the end of 2024, he was Germany's Federal Minister of Finance. At 46, he has long been recognized for his economic expertise. A political scientist by training, he is a Knight of the French Legion of Honor and the recipient of several other distinguished international awards.

