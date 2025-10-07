Teneo Appoints Michael Wise, 35-Year Capital Markets Veteran and Former JPMorgan Vice Chairman, as Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Michael Wise, a 35-year capital markets veteran, as a Senior Managing Director.

Michael joins Teneo following senior leadership roles at JPMorgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. He most recently served as Vice Chairman of Equity Capital Markets at JPMorgan. Prior to that, he was Global Vice Chairman of Equity Capital Markets at Bank of America. During the global financial crisis, Michael led Goldman Sachs' Financial Institutions Equity Capital Markets unit where he advised the U.S. Treasury on monetizing its TARP equity stakes and oversaw the recapitalization of numerous banks. Prior to Goldman Sachs, he was Co-Head of Americas Equity Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley.

"There is a clear need in the market for thoughtful counsel to private companies preparing to go public," said Colleen Hsia, Senior Managing Director with Teneo's Strategy and Communications business. "Michael's expertise enhances our ability to apply our deep public markets experience to help pre-IPO companies navigate this critical stage and position themselves for long-term success."

Michael has guided clients through hundreds of equity offerings, from landmark IPOs to complex multi-security financings. He has advised CEOs, boards and management teams on capital raises to support company growth across sectors, including financial services, consumer and retail, energy, industrials and healthcare.

Teneo's Strategy and Communications business has advised on several landmark transactions in 2025, including CoreWeave's $1.6 billion IPO and pending $9 billion acquisition of Core Scientific; Circle's $1.2 billion IPO and $1.5 billion follow-on offering; NIQ's $1.06 billion IPO; and The Ether Machine's de-SPAC transaction with $1.5 billion in committed PIPE financing.

"I'm excited to join Teneo's global platform," said Michael Wise. "The strategic, white-glove approach truly differentiates Teneo in the market and I look forward to growing and contributing to this business."

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, and ESG.

The firm has more than 1,700 employees located in 45+ offices around the world.

For more information about Teneo, please visit teneo.com.

SOURCE Teneo