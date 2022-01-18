TENEO APPOINTS JAY GOFFMAN CLIENT CHAIRMAN OF FINANCIAL ADVISORY BUSINESS

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Jay Goffman as Client Chairman of the firm's Financial Advisory business. In this role, Jay will lead client development and execution for Teneo's North American Financial Advisory business as well as working across the broader business globally.

Jay joins Teneo from Rothschild & Co where he was most recently Vice-Chairman Global Advisory. In that role, he advised clients across Rothschild's Restructuring, Debt Advisory and M&A practices.

Before Rothschild, Jay spent 36 years as a lawyer focused on restructuring, debt advisory and distressed M&A. For the last 24 years of his legal career, Jay practiced at Skadden Arps where he was the Global Head of the Corporate Restructuring Department for many years.

Over the course of his career, Jay has consistently been recognized as one of the leading and most innovative restructuring advisors in the world. He has received dozens of professional awards, accolades and honors including being named a Dealmaker of the Year by The American Lawyer and one of the Most Influential Lawyers of the Decade by The National Law Journal. He has also received several Lifetime Achievement and Hall of Fame honors in addition to numerous philanthropic awards.

"We are delighted to have Jay join Teneo as we continue to grow our business in key markets around the world including the U.S.," said Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo's Financial Advisory business. "Jay is incredibly well-respected in the industry and brings decades of experience that will be highly beneficial to our clients. We look forward to having him join our leadership team and expect to announce a number of additional senior hires in the US market, and wider global developments to our Financial Advisory business over the coming weeks and months."

"I am excited to be joining Teneo and its fast-growing financial advisory business," said Jay Goffman. "Teneo's broad breadth of services, unique CEO advisory model, and strong global team are already disrupting the traditional restructuring advisory market. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to grow the business in North America and across the globe."

Teneo's Financial Advisory business now has over 350 professionals across the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Caribbean.

ABOUT TENEO:

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. Working with the CEOs and senior executives of the world's leading companies, Teneo provides strategic counsel across their full range of key objectives and issues. Teneo's clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Integrating the disciplines of strategic communications, investor relations, restructuring, management consulting, physical & cyber risk, financial advisory, corporate governance advisory, ESG, DE&I, political & policy risk, and talent advisory, Teneo solves for the most complex business challenges and opportunities.

The Firm has more than 1,350 employees located in over 38 offices around the world. For more information about Teneo, please visit www.teneo.com

