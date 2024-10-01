Teneo Forms AI Partnership with Evidenza.ai

Teneo will make Evidenza, the leading AI-powered market research platform, available to its CEO advisory clients

Evidenza will help Teneo clients survey generative AI customer personas to conduct market research at 10x the speed of traditional research

Fast and flexible platform allows B2B companies to survey hard-to-reach audiences for the first time, enabling the testing and development of effective marketing and reputational strategies

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced a partnership with Evidenza.ai, the world's leading AI-powered market research platform. Teneo brings reputational and go-to-market insights to its network of clients around the world, and Evidenza's platform will allow companies to conduct dynamic "on-demand" market research for the first time with B2B customers at scale.

Evidenza is pioneering the application of synthetic research to marketing and communications, helping companies make faster and smarter go-to-market decisions. Its technology uses generative AI to create detailed and dynamic customer personas, capable of engaging in qualitative interviews or taking part in quantitative market research. This innovative approach not only speeds up the research process, but also provides a level of flexibility and depth that traditional studies cannot match.

Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo, said: "Our clients increasingly need to understand and respond to their customers in real-time. Evidenza, with its groundbreaking use of AI for market research, gives CEOs and Chief Marketing Officers a new way to rapidly test and learn for faster decision-making. Combined with Teneo's research capabilities and our expertise in advising clients on their most challenging business decisions, Evidenza brings our clients granular insights on their customers across a variety of issues and scenarios."

Jon Lombardo, Co-founder of Evidenza, said: "This partnership marks an exciting milestone in the launch of Evidenza. Marketers have long relied on traditional market research, which can be slow and cannot be altered once in the field. Evidenza's technology upends that model and delivers business insights at the speed of AI. Our approach is especially effective for B2B companies, who have, historically, had limited options to understand voice of customer. We are thrilled to bring Teneo's clients the technology to make more rigorous marketing and communication decisions."

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future.

Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

Our full range of advisory services includes strategic communications, investor relations, financial transactions and restructuring, management consulting, physical and cyber risk, organizational design, board and executive search, geopolitics and government affairs, corporate governance, ESG and DE&I.

The firm has more than 1,600 employees located in 40+ offices around the world.

About Evidenza

Evidenza is the world's first synthetic research platform. We help you make smarter, faster go-to-market decisions by interviewing and surveying AI-generated copies of your customers. Our platform delivers evidence-based sales, marketing, and communication plans, transforming the way businesses understand and interact with their markets. By leveraging advanced AI, Evidenza offers in-depth insights in hours, not months, enabling businesses to make informed decisions rapidly.

