TENEO LAUNCHES GLOBAL ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE PRACTICE

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its increasing role in the global economy and impact on its clients, Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, is launching an Energy & Infrastructure practice to enhance the depth of its expertise in this sector. The new practice will bring the full suite of Teneo advisory capabilities, including strategy consulting, investor relations, government affairs, risk advisory, financial advisory and people-related issues – to companies across global energy and infrastructure sectors (power, oil & gas, utilities, transport and communications).

As part of the launch, Teneo announced the appointment of two senior professionals with decades of experience advising clients in the energy and infrastructure arena. Bob Zabors will join as Vice Chairman of Teneo's Management Consulting business and Head of Infrastructure & Innovation, and Dan Gabaldon will join as Vice Chairman of Teneo's Management Consulting business and Head of Energy.

Bob and Dan have advised on some of the most impactful corporate developments and transactions in the North American, European and Asian energy sectors. These include major M&A transactions (utilities, renewables, energy storage and infrastructure), industry-leading grid modernization and electrification programs, and the growth of leading battery, advanced nuclear and biofuels companies. They have also helped shape energy policy across North America and globally.

In addition, Teneo today announced the appointment of two new senior advisors:

Eric Spiegel – Eric is the former President and CEO of Siemens USA , responsible for growing the U.S. business in the company's largest market, with over $20B in sales. He is a Special Advisor for Brighton Park Capital, a private equity firm and chairs the Board of Relatient, a leading patient-engagement software provider to healthcare providers. Eric speaks at a variety of conferences and events in the U.S. and around the globe on topics such as The Future of Energy, Electrification, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industrial and Health Digitalization, Workforce Development and Sustainability. He co-authored the 2009 book Energy Shift: Game-changing Options for Fueling the Future which examined the shift away from the internal combustion engine and fossil-fueled power generation. He is also a Director of Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. and Dover Corporation.





David Carroll – An accomplished energy sector CEO and board member, David inspires organizations to achieve success in a changing world, leveraging people, technology and principles-based strategies. He is the former President and CEO of GTI Energy and former President of the International Gas Union (IGU). David sits on the board of National Fuel Gas Company, the American Gas Foundation, was a founding member of the Stanford Natural Gas Initiative and serves as an advisor to Energy Capital Ventures and Mountain View Clean Energy.

"Energy and infrastructure have never played a more central role in the global economy and the agendas of CEOs – or been subject to greater uncertainty and complexity," said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo. "We are delighted to be launching our new global energy and infrastructure practice under the leadership of Bob and Dan. They bring their deep expertise and extensive network to help Teneo clients tackle these challenges. I look forward to working with them to build out a world-class advisory practice in this space."

"Teneo's global network across public and private sectors will offer enormous value to our clients. We are building a differentiated advisory experience for today's turbulent commercial and regulatory environments, emerging disruptive innovation, changing customer expectations and the need for more sophisticated capital markets solutions," said Bob Zabors.

"We are building a 'dream team' of the highest calibre energy and infrastructure strategists to address the most urgent topics of company leaders and investors," said Dan Gabaldon. "Teneo's entrepreneurial culture and world-class capabilities enable us to build the new breed of advisory firm required by these extraordinary times."

Teneo also announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with the Cleantech Group, the world's leading authority on Cleantech innovation since 2002. As industries transition toward a more digitized, decarbonized and resource-efficient future, Cleantech Group actively supports clients in identifying, assessing and engaging with the opportunities, through market intelligence, expert guidance and exclusive gatherings of the global innovation ecosystem.

Additionally, Teneo plans to open a new office in Houston, Texas in the coming months as part of the practice, adding to the firm's footprint of over 40 offices in 19 countries.

