Tennessee Oncology Expands Subspecialty Services By Adding Two Renowned Gynecological Oncologists

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized practice that treats half of the state's cancer patients across 35 clinics, is proud to announce the addition of two highly respected gynecological oncologists from Ascension Saint Thomas, Michael Stany, MD and Jason Barnett, MD. Both will join Mali Schneiter, DO, who currently treats patients at Tennessee Oncology's midtown clinic. Drs. Stany and Barnett's expertise will enhance Tennessee Oncology's subspecialty focused on the management of gynecologic cancers and complex gynecologic conditions.

Dr. Stany and Dr. Barnett, who both practiced at Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Partners, bring extensive experience of women's cancer care and a patient-centered approach to Tennessee Oncology. Both are dedicated to advancing the field of gynecological oncology through innovative treatment options, clinical research, and compassionate care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Stany and Dr. Barnett to our team," said Dr. Natalie Dickson, President and CEO, Tennessee Oncology. "Their expertise and commitment to patient care align perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive and specialized treatment close to home to those battling gynecologic cancers. This expansion not only enhances our capabilities but also reflects our ongoing dedication to offer subspecialty care that meets the needs of our patients throughout Tennessee."

The addition of these two distinguished oncologists will strengthen Tennessee Oncology's ability to provide cutting-edge treatments and personalized care plans for patients facing gynecologic cancers. Their training and experience will support a wide range of services, including surgical interventions, chemotherapy, and innovative therapies and creates a foundation for a Women's Health Center at Tennessee Oncology, in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.

The addition of these two gynecological oncologists comes on the heels of Tennessee Oncology welcoming Laura Lawson, MD and Eduardo C. Dias, MD to the growing Tennessee practice when it recently announced the acquisition of the Nashville Breast Center, which will retain its brand name.

Tennessee Oncology is dedicated to ensuring that every patient has access to the highest quality care close to where they work and live, and this expansion is a testament to that commitment. With a focus on collaboration, research, and advanced treatment options, the practice continues to lead the way in cancer care across Tennessee and the nation.

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established in 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com .

