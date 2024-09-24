Tennessee Oncology Featured in New Rewriting Cancer Series

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized independent oncology practice that treats half of the state's cancer patients across 35 clinics, announced it is featured in Rewriting Cancer, a new digital series that uncovers how people are rewriting the narrative on cancer. The series launched September 17th at the World Cancer Congress in Geneva, Switzerland.

Rewriting Cancer tells the hopeful journey of the people living and working with cancer through their own eyes. Sandhya Mudumbi, MD, Tennessee Oncology's Medical Director of Supportive Care, who oversees palliative care, integrative oncology, and psychology services, and her patient, Aimee Northfield, a 46-year-old from Springfield, Tennessee share how keeping in touch remotely helps with continuity of care for patients in the series' "Changing the Experience" segment.

"When people think about getting treatment for cancer, they are sometimes faced with spending a lot of time in big hospitals, in a city that can unfamiliar, and be far away from where they live," Dr. Mudumbi said. "They can also be asked to go to lots of different doctors, to different buildings, and this can all add stress and anxiety at a time they should be able to focus on getting better. At Tennessee Oncology, we believe that if we can bring more treatments and procedures out of big hospitals and into our rural clinics, then that's a burden we can lighten for our patients."

Dr. Mudumbi is currently leading a community-based participatory research project to improve breast and prostate cancer patient access to three vital supportive care services via telehealth in seven rural counties in Middle Tennessee. From her experience she believes that when a human is heard by another, the healing process is aided, and that sometimes remote connections can be even deeper with someone you have never seen in person.

Rewriting Cancer, which unpacks the misperceptions around cancer and spotlights the efforts to improve diagnosis, treatments and the patient lives, is presented by the Union for International Cancer Control and produced by BBC Storyworks Commercial Productions. It can be seen at www.rewritingcancer.com. The series, which was filmed across five continents, shines a light on the people who are transforming cancer care, diagnosis, and treatment. Tennessee Oncology is only one of eight cancer care providers featured in the series.

"Diagnosing and treating cancer is the basis of our practice, and we want our patients to have all the services of a large institution at their clinic close to home," said Natalie Dickson, MD, President and CEO, Tennessee Oncology. "Alongside the treatments available in our clinics that are the foundation of cancer treatment, such as chemo and radiation therapy, one of the next major innovations in our practice is an individualized immunotherapy known as CAR T-cell therapy."

Dr. Dickson said that although CAR T therapy is not new, until now it has only been available in authorized treatment centers predominantly in the hospital setting. But now in partnership with Kite, a Gilead Company, Tennessee Oncology is working to bring this therapy into a community setting. Kite is Tennessee Oncology's primary sponsor for Rewriting Cancer.

Tennessee Oncology's mission is to deliver cancer care to people no matter where they work or live regardless of a patient's background or socioeconomic status. Tennessee Oncology believes continuity of care is an essential part of a patient's cancer journey. Building strong relationships between caregivers and patients promotes trust, helps monitor developments, and reassures both sides that treatment plans are effective.

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established in 1976, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home.

