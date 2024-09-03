Tennessee Oncology Welcomes Nashville Breast Center

Drs. Laura L. Lawson and Eduardo C. Dias Care for Patients in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, a nationally recognized independent oncology practice that treats half of the state's cancer patients across 35 clinics, announced it has acquired the Nashville Breast Center, a premier facility dedicated to comprehensive breast health with physicians who have provided expert, individualized and compassionate breast health and breast cancer care to patients in Nashville for more than 20 years.

Laura L Lawson, MD, who helped develop the Ascension St. Thomas Breast Cancer Program and served as its Medical Director for over a decade, Eduardo C. Dias, MD, who is also an Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, and four advanced practice providers will continue treating patients at their facility in the Midtown Medical Plaza building, 2004 Hayes Street, Suite 310.

"I'm thrilled to welcome the Nashville Breast Center team of physicians and caregivers into the Tennessee Oncology family," said Natalie Dickson, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tennessee Oncology. "Their specialized experience and long history of caring for patients in Middle Tennessee is a perfect complement to Tennessee Oncology. We look forward to working closely with their team to continue providing world-class breast care for each and every patient."

The practice, which offers a range of advanced diagnostic and treatment services tailored to address the unique needs of each patient, will keep its name. The practice's guiding principle is to match the treatment to the patient, consider each patient's individual needs and preferences, as well as the ideal curative approach based on a thorough analysis of their particular tumor.

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com.

