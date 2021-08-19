Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger Officiate Ribbon-Cutting for Significant Expansion at LabConnect®

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since relocating its headquarters from Seattle, WA, to Johnson City, TN, in early 2020, LabConnect® has experienced significant growth adding 100 new jobs in the State of Tennessee and is excited to open a new 20,000 square foot facility dedicated to clinical kit assembly.

"LabConnect's lab services growth story has been remarkable and has been driven by the company's ability to offer unique and innovative solutions that simplify clinical trial complexity," said Chief Executive Officer Tom Sellig. "The State of Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership and the Tennessee Valley Authority have been instrumental in supporting LabConnect's continued expansion to support the growing needs of the biopharma industry."

Senator Marsha Blackburn and Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, of Tennessee, formally welcomed the company at a ribbon-cutting celebration for the LabConnect facility expansion on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. LabConnect's total footprint in the Johnson City, TN, campus has increased to 88,000 square feet from 55,0000 square feet at the time of the 2020 announcement.

"When these projects are completed at the end of September, we will have tripled capacity in our critical operational areas," said Chief Operating Officer Barry Simms. "In addition to the significant expansion of the kit division and the biorepository expansion completed in 2020, expansions are also currently underway in other critical areas as well as aggressive hiring to staff the operations."

LabConnect's success has been driven by a focus on complex therapies such as cell and gene therapy studies. The welcoming culture of East Tennessee and strategic partnerships with the state, local service, and medical providers has greatly supported its growth. The company is the area's leader of the clinical research community and is pleased to have chosen Tennessee as its official location while continuing to maintain a global network of labs, sponsors, and partners. LabConnect® continues to look forward with future growth plans providing high quality clinical trial support services for the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.



For more information, visit www.labconnect.com.

About LabConnect

Connect with LabConnect—the preeminent provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. We offer unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. Our worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, our services are customized to fit the unique needs of your trial. Get connected by requesting a proposal at www.labconnect.com or via email at [email protected].

