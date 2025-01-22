Tennessee State Board of Education Approves Savvas Learning Company's K-12 Science Solutions For Statewide Adoption For Every Grade Level

Savvas science programs are aligned to the new Tennessee Academic Standards for Science, which require science curricula to be "academically rigorous, relevant to today's world, and attendant to what makes Tennessee a unique place to live and learn." The programs also feature three-dimensional learning experiences that enable students to master science engineering, disciplinary core ideas, and cross-cutting concepts in a real-world, scientifically based setting.

Designed to provide students with engaging, active learning integrated with Tennessee-focused phenomena, the company's high-quality instructional materials for Tennessee's K-12 science classrooms include:

Tennessee elevateScience – The K-8 curriculum inspires students to explore phenomena through hands-on and digital lab activities, literacy integrations, and science quests, helping students make connections to the world around them.





The K-8 curriculum inspires students to explore phenomena through hands-on and digital lab activities, literacy integrations, and science quests, helping students make connections to the world around them. Tennessee Miller & Levine Experience Biology – The best-selling science curriculum immerses students in inquiry-based learning through interaction with real-world biology phenomena, giving purpose to what students learn and keeping them interested to explore further.





The best-selling science curriculum immerses students in inquiry-based learning through interaction with real-world biology phenomena, giving purpose to what students learn and keeping them interested to explore further. Tennessee Experience Chemistry – The modern program brings chemistry to life with inquiry-based learning experiences, phenomena-driven storylines, hands-on and virtual labs, and customizable options built specifically for Tennessee teachers.





The modern program brings chemistry to life with inquiry-based learning experiences, phenomena-driven storylines, hands-on and virtual labs, and customizable options built specifically for teachers. Tennessee Experience Physics – The interactive curriculum organizes learning around phenomena and real-world storylines, engaging students in scientific inquiry and showing them how physics is relevant to their lives.





The interactive curriculum organizes learning around phenomena and real-world storylines, engaging students in scientific inquiry and showing them how physics is relevant to their lives. Tennessee Environmental Science: Your World, Your Turn – The engaging program immerses students in high-interest, real-world content and hands-on inquiry investigations that help them understand environmental issues and be part of the solutions.

"Our Tennessee science programs, developed in collaboration with educators and science experts, encourage curiosity and exploration through phenomena-driven, experiential learning that engages and excites students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Tennessee district and school leaders can be confident that our high-quality instructional solutions provide the rigorous content and interactive resources that teachers need to support student success and inspire them to pursue STEM careers."

