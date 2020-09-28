Tennessee Titans Announce BetMGM As First Official Sports Betting Partner

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Titans announced today that BetMGM, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC), is the team's first Official Sports Betting Partner. The announcement marks a historic moment in Tennessee as it represents the state's first official partnership between a professional sports team and sports betting platform.

"We are thrilled to bring BetMGM to the state of Tennessee," said Gil Beverly, Titans Sr. Vice President, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer. "BetMGM will deliver new experiences and levels of engagement to our fans and we're excited to welcome them in as an official partner."

As an official sports betting partner, BetMGM will receive brand visibility across multiple Titans digital assets and key in-game moments, such as field goal attempts, video board replays, and more. BetMGM will become the exclusive naming rights partner of the Titans' television studio at Saint Thomas Sports Park, and will be home to Titans All Access, the Coach Mike Vrabel Show and additional content aired throughout Tennessee. BetMGM also will sponsor a soon-to-be-announced Titans raffle benefitting The Titans Foundation, which directs funds to community organizations across the state.

BetMGM's Chief Marketing Officer Matt Prevost said, "The Titans are an incredible organization and we're proud to have BetMGM as the team's first official sports betting partner. This is truly a partnership between two great brands and we're excited to introduce Titans fans to new ways to engage with their favorite football team."

BetMGM recently received a conditional license to offer online sports betting in Tennessee. The BetMGM mobile app is scheduled to go live in the state November 1 when online sports betting is scheduled to launch, pending regulatory approval. The BetMGM app is currently available for download in seven states on both iOS and Android. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

The partnership was sourced and supported by SPORTFIVE and Sportradar, both key to the agreement's development and completion.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming platform by BetMGM LLC, the joint venture between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and GVC Holdings Plc (LSE: GVC). Based in New Jersey, the company was established in July 2018 to create a world-class sports betting and online gaming platform in the United States, in order to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the U.S. federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA). Utilizing GVC's US-licensed, state-of-the-art proprietary technology platform, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM and partypoker. The company has exclusive access to MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. For more information visit www.roardigital.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About GVC Holdings

GVC Holdings PLC is one of the world's largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds and Sportingbet; Games Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all of its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis. The Group has also entered into a joint-venture with MGM Resorts to capitalise on the sports-betting and gaming opportunity in the US. The Group, incorporated in the Isle of Man, is a constituent of the FTSE 250 index and has licenses in more than 20 countries, across five continents. For more information see the Group's website: www.gvc-plc.com

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including BetMGM's ability to grow in new or existing jurisdictions. Management has based forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include the effects of economic and market conditions in the jurisdictions in which BetMGM operates, competition with other iGaming and sports betting platforms, the timing and costs of expanding in new jurisdictions as well as obtaining and maintaining the required permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

Tennessee Titans

Kate Guerra

[email protected]

BetMGM

Elisa Richardson

[email protected]

MGM Resorts

Marc Jacobson

[email protected]

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

mgmresorts.com

