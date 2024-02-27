Tennis Legend Andre Agassi Named Inaugural Chair of Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board to Guide Future Growth, Programming and Community

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no slowdown in sight in the growth of pickleball and tennis at Life Time (NYSE: LTH), and the passion among those playing is at an all-time high. With the goal of charting the Company's future in these areas, Life Time Founder, Chairman and CEO, Bahram Akradi, has named tennis legend and pickleball enthusiast, Andre Agassi, as the inaugural chair of Life Time's newly formed Pickleball and Tennis Board. Together with Akradi, who will serve as the board Co-Chair, Agassi will spearhead the Company's efforts to elevate the profile, programming, leagues and community of tennis and pickleball – the fastest growing sport in America.

Andre Agassi

With an illustrious career that includes eight Grand Slam titles and an Olympic gold medal, Agassi is an internationally renowned icon in the tennis world. His passion for the sport, combined with his commitment to promoting active lifestyles, aligns perfectly with Life Time's mission to help people live healthier, happier lives. More recently, Agassi has nurtured a passion for pickleball, playing multiple times each week with a level of excitement that has since extended to investments in the sport and product design.

Life Time entered the tennis scene in 2002 and has since established more than 260 courts across nearly 30 of its athletic country clubs nationwide. As for pickleball, Akradi made the commitment in 2021 for Life Time to become the nation's leader in pickleball courts and programming. This has become a reality with the Company now operating 630 courts at 130 of its clubs – with more to come.

The Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board will serve to further elevate a vibrant racquet sports community within Life Time clubs and across the country by fostering awareness, excitement, and support for the sports among people of all ages and skill levels. Life Time already boasts lessons, leagues, clinics, tournaments and more for kids and adults.

"I strongly support the ongoing growth of tennis and pickleball and could not be more excited to partner with Bahram and Life Time as we work to elevate these sports as staple element for millions of people living healthy, active and happy lives," said Agassi.

In his role as Chair, Agassi will bring his unmatched expertise and enthusiasm to the hundreds of racquet sports professionals who are part of the Life Time team – many of whom have played at the collegiate and professional levels. His vision includes:

Expanding Access: Making racquet sports accessible to all ages and experience levels – from beginners to seasoned players and beyond. Enhancing Programming: Collaborating with Life Time's expert coaches and instructors to develop innovative programs, clinics, events and tournaments. Community Building: Building on the power of community to create a sense of camaraderie among all racquet sports enthusiasts, fostering connections both on and off the court.

"I have enjoyed Andre's illustrious career for more than four decades. He continues to be an inspiration to me and millions of others, both on and off the court," said Akradi. "As a long-time friend and business partner, having Andre lead our Life Time Pickleball and Tennis Board is a true honor. Together, I foresee endless possibilities for the impact we will have in the racquet community."

Life Time members can look forward to all the Board will bring over the coming months. To learn more about Life Time racquet sports, visit www.lifetime.life.

