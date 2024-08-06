TENNR IS NAMED ONE OF 20 RISING STARS AS PART OF FORBES' CLOUD 100 LIST

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennr is named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the eighth annual Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures .

The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who have raised up to $25 million to date and are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

"I had always thought you had to pay for these sorts of awards—(and I'm pretty sure we didn't)—so this is really exciting," said Trey Holterman, co-founder and CEO of Tennr. " Jokes aside, we like to say we spend our time working on very unsexy problems on top of very unsexy technologies (like the fax). So to get the team some 'sexy' street cred feels like I bought myself a few more weeks of asking everyone for late night efforts."

"This year's cohort of Rising Stars have shown clear signals of growing market leadership, particularly as AI revolutionizes the industry," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "We're incredibly excited about the momentum we are seeing from these entrepreneurs and the companies they are building. Congratulations to all of this year's Rising Stars nominees, and we look forward to seeing you join the ranks of companies that graduate to the Cloud 100."

"Our Cloud 100 Rising Stars represent an elite group of private companies that are quickly driving innovation forward and have the ability to become leaders in the cloud space," said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. "We look forward to watching how these Rising Stars will change industries worldwide."

"For nine years, the Forbes Cloud 100 list has recognized the leading private cloud companies in the world, from AI to work software, infrastructure to security," said Alex Konrad, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's list is the strongest group of standouts yet, with revenue, valuations and growth that will eventually make for historic IPOs."

The Forbes 2024 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2024 issue of Forbes magazine.

This year, the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies will be honored with a digital content launch, as well as at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, and Forbes. A special thank you to the event sponsors, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Bank of America, Cooley, Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Nasdaq.

About Bessemer Venture Partners

Bessemer Venture Partners helps entrepreneurs lay strong foundations to build and forge long-standing companies. With more than 145 IPOs and 300 portfolio companies in the enterprise, consumer and healthcare spaces, Bessemer supports founders and CEOs from their early days through every stage of growth. Bessemer's global portfolio has included Pinterest, Shopify, Twilio, Yelp, LinkedIn, PagerDuty, DocuSign, Wix, Fiverr, and Toast and has more than $18 billion of assets under management. Bessemer has teams of investors and partners located in Tel Aviv, Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, London, Hong Kong, Boston, and Bangalore. Born from innovations in steel more than a century ago, Bessemer's storied history has afforded its partners the opportunity to celebrate and scrutinize its best investment decisions (see Memos ) and also learn from its mistakes (see Anti-Portfolio ).

About Forbes:

Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 140 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE and Forbes Virtual events, custom marketing programs and 43 licensed local editions in 69 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce Ventures helps enterprising founders build companies that reinvent the way the world works. For over 15 years, we've invested in and partnered with more than 400 of the world's most tenacious enterprise software companies from seed to IPO, including Airtable, Databricks, DocuSign, Guild Education, Hopin, monday.com, nCino, Snowflake, Snyk, Stripe, Tanium, and Zoom.We leverage our decades of expertise in the cloud and our long-term relationships with key decision-makers at thousands of businesses around the world to give our portfolio companies an unfair advantage, help them build credibility, and accelerate growth. Salesforce Ventures has a $5BN portfolio of 300+ companies in more than 25 countries, and has offices worldwide, including in San Francisco, Irvine, New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney. Follow @SalesforceVC and learn more at http://www.salesforceventures.com .

About Tennr

Tennr reads documents from incoming faxes passing through healthcare practices and automates essential tasks like scheduling and qualifying patient visits. By automating that paperwork with Tennr, practices receive more patient referrals and reduce billing errors by 98%, significantly growing revenue. Learn more at tennr.com.

SOURCE Tennr