Tenstorrent Announces Groundbreaking Engineering Training Program commissioned by Japanese Government (NEDO)

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent, led by CEO Jim Keller, is proud to announce that they have been selected by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) -- an organization under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) of Japan – and with Japan's Leading-edge Semiconductor Technology Center (LSTC). This training program entails a dedicated and innovative engineering training program on Tenstorrent's technology with Japan's leading engineers.

As part of this program with LSTC, Tenstorrent will bring up to 200 silicon engineers from Japan to come work at their United States sites and work on their cutting-edge AI/ML technology over the course of five years. Tenstorrent will partner with large-scale technology companies and top universities in Japan to nominate program participants to join the cohort, starting in late 2024 with the first official cohort projected to start in April 2025. Tenstorrent will train and elevate Japanese engineering talent while simultaneously cultivating a strong CPU team for the company in Japan.

The engineers from Japan will have the opportunity to work on a variety of Tenstorrent's technology throughout their program, including but not limited to Tenstorrent's RISC-V Ascalon design, Tenstorrent's Tensix IP, and their AI and HPC software stacks. After the engineers complete their training program, they will return to their companies in Japan with in-depth knowledge of Tenstorrent's technology, product, and engineering philosophy – this will enable Japanese companies to incorporate more leading-edge technology into their ecosystem.

Tenstorrent also announced earlier this year that they will be establishing a high-performance computing design center in Japan. This will be in addition to the regional sales office they already have, and will play a large role in continuing to grow and foster Tenstorrent's engineering presence in Japan.

"This program is truly the first of its kind, not just for Tenstorrent, but for Japan as well," said David Bennett, Chief Customer Officer at Tenstorrent. "It's a true honor to spearhead such an innovative program with the Japanese government and continue to cultivate our ecosystem in their country. Not only are we getting the opportunity to nurture the next generation of Japan's brightest engineers, but on a broader scope, we are helping Japan revitalize their silicon industry and technology leadership."

LSTC aims for the autonomous growth and sustainable development of Japan's semiconductor industry by promoting research and development of leading-edge semiconductor technologies, creation of new applications (use cases), and development of semiconductor human resources through international collaboration.

"I am very pleased to see Tenstorrent's continued impact in Japan," said Tetsuro Higashi, chairman of LSTC. "This is a groundbreaking program between Tenstorrent and Japan, and sending Japan's top engineers to become experts in Tenstorrent's technology will be pivotal in growing their ecosystem and propelling forward our efforts here as we build our edge 2nm AI accelerator in partnership with them."

