Tenstorrent announces Keith Witek as Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenstorrent is excited to announce that Keith Witek is joining the company today as its Chief Operating Officer. Witek's decades of leadership in the tech industry and his expertise in RISC-V, AI, and ML will enable Tenstorrent to continue to build computers for AI and to redefine CPU performance with RISC-V technology.

Tenstorrent's New Chief Operating Officer Keith Witek

"There has never been a better time in the industry to drive heterogeneous compute with AI and RISC-V, and Tenstorrent has the team, roadmap, and vision to drive mass market adoption," said Witek. "Tenstorrent has tremendous momentum and it's time to scale our global partner ecosystem, revenue, and operations around the world. I am excited to play a role in AI innovation, but I also believe the world is about to be surprised at how disruptive Tenstorrent will be with our RISC-V technology."

"There is nobody in the industry like Keith and we are fortunate to have him," said Tenstorrent President and CEO Jim Keller. "Keith's unique cross-functional skills enables him to address tough problems and drive disruptive opportunities that arise at the complex intersection of technology, business, strategy, law, and finance."

"Now that customers are running AI/ML workloads on Tenstorrent hardware and software, Keith will help us scale our global ecosystem, operations, and strategy to ensure our customers' success," said Tenstorrent CCO David Bennett. "Keith brings the expertise to help us scale our business both in development, operations, sales of our products, and our cloud solutions which enable customers to get their models running on Tenstorrent solutions easily, quickly, and affordably."

Prior to joining Tenstorrent, Witek led all aspects of Strategic Alliances for Google's consumer electronics operation. Witek worked at SiFive as the SVP of Corporate Development and General Counsel structuring innovative industry partnerships and business models for RISC-V adoption. Before joining SiFive, Witek was a Director of Technology Enablement and Associate General Counsel and led R&D enablement at Tesla including development of Tesla's autopilot capabilities. Witek spent 13 years at AMD culminating as the Corporate VP of Strategy and Corporate Development where he was responsible for AMD Ventures, M&A, corporate strategy, and strategic alliances. In addition, Witek has a passion for entrepreneurship and sits on the board of STARTINGBLOCK MADISON which helps entrepreneurs build innovative companies and turn their ideas into real businesses.

"Keith is joining the team at an exciting time for Tenstorrent's growth," said President and CTO Ljubisa Bajic. "His role will be key while we continue to grow our global team by hiring an additional hundred engineers this year."

About Tenstorrent:

Tenstorrent is a next-generation computing company that builds computers for AI. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with U.S. offices in Austin, Texas, and Silicon Valley, and global offices in Belgrade and Bangalore, Tenstorrent brings together experts in the field of computer architecture, ASIC design, advanced systems, and neural network compilers. Tenstorrent is backed by Eclipse Ventures and Real Ventures, among others. Engineers passionate about building computers for AI should visit Tenstorrent's careers page on its website.

For more information visit www.tenstorrent.com .

