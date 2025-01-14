Tenth Season of Award-Winning Love Letters Podcast by The Boston Globe focuses on the Possibility of Change

Tenth Season of Award-Winning Love Letters Podcast by The Boston Globe with host Meredith Goldstein focuses on Change Post this

A New York City woman in her 20s who learned to manage her debilitating anxiety by becoming a clown

woman in her 20s who learned to manage her debilitating anxiety by A 50-something woman from Boston who says that changes during perimenopause made it finally possible to find love

who says that changes during made it finally possible to find love Wharton economist Katy Milkman whose studies show how people change in real, permanent ways

whose studies show how people change in real, permanent ways Two men in their 40s from Utah who discovered that psilocybin could change – and save – their marriage

who discovered that could change – and save – their marriage Dr. Steven E. Hyman , the Broad Institute's Director of Brain Health, who explains why it's difficult to change after 40 (spoiler: younger people should do this work now!)

, the Broad Institute's Director of Brain Health, who explains why it's difficult to change after 40 (spoiler: younger people should do this work now!) Author Francis Mays of " Under the Tuscan Sun " who reveals whether moving to Italy actually changed her on the inside.

of " " who reveals whether moving to actually changed her on the inside. The story of Meredith's sister – a Love Letters podcast regular – who made a big change in her marriage for the better, and now, Meredith calls her a queen.

In preparing new podcast episodes, Meredith learned that evolution is possible and can lead to happier and improved relationships. Listeners are invited to listen, review, preview, write about, and engage with Season 10 of Love Letters. Prepare to laugh, cry, learn … and laugh all over again.

"I am so grateful to our guests, who share hilarious, heartbreaking, empathetic, and real stories about their lives," said Meredith Goldstein, Love Letters podcast host and longtime advice columnist at The Boston Globe. "This season has affected me more than any other – in the most profound ways! Their tales have taught me how I can change for the better – and feel happier. I hope listeners love it as much as I do."

Meredith is available for interviews and speaking engagements to share in-depth stories about the episodes this season and what she learned about change.

Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC is a locally owned, award-winning media company serving Boston and New England. The cornerstone of the brand is The Boston Globe, a 27-time Pulitzer Prize-winning news source and one of the most successful metro news organizations in the United States. The Globe is headquartered in Boston with regional bureaus in Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. The Globe has one of the highest daily print circulations among metro newspapers and more than 245,000 digital subscribers. As part of Boston Globe Media's growing portfolio of brands, the Globe hosts events that connect community members to its journalism and provides a range of digital and home-delivered advertising solutions that reach more consumers than any other New England media brand. Boston Globe Media's properties include The Boston Globe, Globe.com , Boston.com , STAT , The B-Side , Globe Publishing Services, Globe Events , Studio/B , and the weekday news program Boston Globe Today on NESN and online.

