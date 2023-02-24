Tepezza Hearing Loss Lawsuits Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC Lawyers

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of product liability cases.

Three more plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against the manufacturer of Tepezza, a drug prescribed for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, alleging that taking the medication caused long-term hearing issues.

John Ingram and Cynthia Williams, both residents of Virginia, and Andrea Leeds of New York allege in their Complaints that they and doctors had "no warning and had no knowledge of the serious risk of permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus posed by Tepezza." The Tepezza lawsuits are filed in Illinois, where Tepezza manufacturer Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc. is headquartered.

Williams was given Tepezza infusions from November 2020 through June 2021, beginning her course of treatment about 10 months after the drug was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ingram received Tepezza infusions from December 2020 through August 2021; Leeds was on Tepezza from July 2021 through October 2021.

According to the Complaints, Tepezza claims that any adverse effects to patients' hearing after taking the drug have been "have been mild to moderate and reversible."

However, a documenting usage after Tepezza had hit the market and capturing the experience of thousands of patients, found 10 percent of recipients reported either hearing loss, tinnitus, or both. Meanwhile, numerous studies conducted by doctors, most recently in August 2022, have discussed the association of those side effects with the use of Tepezzaa.

According to the Complaints, "[Horizon's] fraudulent and illegal conduct with respect to Tepezza caused thousands of individuals… to develop severe and permanent hearing loss."

