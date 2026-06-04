TEQUILA DON JULIO 1942 REVEALS PORT OF CHAMPIONS: A PRIVATE DESTINATION FOR UNPARALLELED CELEBRATIONS TAKING OVER THE MANHATTAN WATERFRONT DURING FINALS WEEK

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/tequila-don-julio/9399551-en-tequila-don-julio-1942-port-of-champions-waterfront-takeover-finals-week

Beginning Monday, July 13 when the yacht docks in Manhattan through the final whistle of the FIFA World Cup™ tournament on Sunday July 19, Port of Champions will host a diverse lineup of day-to-night programming. Bringing together a best-in-class roster of partners, each moment will immerse guests into the world of Tequila Don Julio 1942, from match day parties and late-night celebrations with renowned DJ's to elevated dining experiences, podcast and content recording studios, and intimate tequila tastings in the on-board speakeasy.

"The impact of the FIFA World Cup™ extends far beyond the matches themselves — shaping culture, celebration and communities around the world ", says Julian Garcia, Vice President of Tequila Don Julio at Diageo North America. "With the tournament culminating in New York and New Jersey, we saw a unique opportunity to create an experience that matched the prestige and attention surrounding the week leading into the Final match. Port of Champions is the brand's most ambitious expression of luxury hospitality, and the scale of this experience reflects how we continue to evolve with culture and our community, while staying true to the role Tequila Don Julio 1942 has long played at the center of celebration."

Deeply embedded as an icon of celebration, Tequila Don Julio continues to elevate the moments where sport and culture come together, reinforcing its role through both the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition bottle — available now nationwide while supplies last — and a physical footprint at the center of the action. Together, these elements position Port of Champions as a marquee moment for the brand, aligning its legacy of celebration with one of the most globally significant sporting events in the world.

Follow @donjuliotequila on Instagram for an inside look at Port of Champions celebrations in July. To take the celebration home with you, visit www.donjulio.com to see where you can secure the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio 1942 FIFA World Cup 2026™ Edition bottle.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured, and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70 Añejo Cristalino, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio Ultima Reserva. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio