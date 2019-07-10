Tequila Don Julio Releases Second Limited-Edition Barrel-Finished Tequila to the Award-Winning Portfolio

Made in collaboration with Colin Gordon, the Lagavulin Distillery Manager, the latest variant to the portfolio is a rich and nuanced expression of Tequila Don Julio Reposado now finished in casks which previously held one of the most treasured Single Malt Scotch Whiskies – Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky – known for its full bodied, bold flavors derived from the small island of Islay, home to the Lagavulin distillery.

Since Don Julio González revolutionized the tequila industry in 1942 when he began producing the spirit, the brand has always sought to deliver innovative offerings that are also representative of the quality that Tequila Don Julio has been known for. Master Distiller Enrique de Colsa spent two years perfecting this innovation, constantly experimenting with the vast cask options available within the Diageo portfolio. He landed on casks which previously held Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky as it embodies the finest, pungent flavors native to the region that blended well with the traditional Tequila Don Julio Reposado.

Master Distiller Enrique de Colsa commented, "Working in collaboration with Colin Gordon at the Lagavulin Distillery allowed me to perfect this variant, using our expertise to ensure that both spirits authentically complemented each other and balanced the core flavor of Tequila Don Julio as well as the signature flavor of Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky. After two years of working on this variant, I'm proud to introduce it to the U.S. as a limited-edition variant created for the tequila and whisky connoisseurs with an incredibly unique flavor profile that is excellent enjoyed responsibly neat or on the rocks."

Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Double Cask will be available beginning Summer 2019 while supplies last. It has a manufacturer's suggested retail price of $64.99 and will be available at participating retailers nationwide. More detail can be found on our website, www.DonJulio.com. The makers of Tequila Don Julio remind you to enjoy Don Julio in moderation and to drink responsibly.

Follow us on social media to learn more about our innovations, events and more on Instagram at @DonJulioTequila and Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/donjuliotequila.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere

Those Who Know Celebrate Responsibly.

DON JULIO Tequila 40% Alc/Vol. ©2019 Imported by Diageo Americas, Norwalk, CT

Jamie Hakim, Jamie.Hakim@diageo.com

David Grossman, dgrossman@hunterpr.com

SOURCE Diageo

Related Links

https://www.diageo.com

