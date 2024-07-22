TORONTO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in strategic global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Asher Group, a leading provider of massively scalable communications for emergency management agencies and cutting-edge human resources solutions, in their acquisition by Valsoft. The acquisition of Asher Group marks Valsoft Corporation's strategic entry into the Mass Notification Software space in the GovTech market.

Tequity Advises Cloud-Based Mass Notification Provider, Asher Group, on Acquisition by Valsoft

Asher focuses on the intersection of communication and computing technology, most notably with their development of Hyper-Reach® mass notification service. The Hyper-Reach platform enables public safety and emergency management agencies throughout the US to easily communicate with the public and others across multiple diverse communications platforms at enormous scale. In addition to Hyper-Reach, Asher provides mass notification to private enterprises as well as telephone-based access to leading edge human resource systems, including UKG Pro and UKG Ready.

"We are thrilled to join the Valsoft family of software companies," said Samuel Asher, President and Founder of Asher Group. "Their deep expertise in developing and operating cloud-based software companies will help us strengthen our offerings to customers, especially in the areas of security and new capabilities that go beyond traditional emergency alert services."

"Asher Group's exceptional track record of industry-leading solutions and customer service aligns perfectly with Valsoft's mission to invest in and grow companies with strong potential," explains Kent Howard, Operating Partner at Valsoft Corporation. "We are committed to supporting Asher Group in its next phase of growth, ensuring that their tradition of excellence continues to flourish under our stewardship."

"We are very thankful that we chose Tequity to handle the selling of Asher Group. While they really stood out among the eight firms we interviewed, the level of service that Anish and Diane delivered throughout the process was outstanding. We interviewed many firms, including some that were much bigger and some that claimed they could do more for us, but Tequity convinced us they were the right fit for us and I'm very happy that they did. Because of a last minute "adverse event", we actually had to go through the process twice, with two different buyers. And despite the extra effort required on their part, we never felt as though their efforts on our behalf were diminished in any way. Anish was brilliant both in coaching us through the process and working with buyers. I'd wholeheartedly endorse them to any tech company looking to sell" shared Jim Veilleux, VP of the Asher Group.

Sam Asher added "It became clear as we worked together that Anish was the right advisor for the job."

Tequity Advisors, a brokerage firm with a deep understanding of the SaaS market, played a pivotal role in the swift closure of the deal for Asher Group. Working with Valsoft's operating division, Aspire Software, Asher Group will now have the opportunity to further strengthen their presence in the market while ideally placed to roll out significant product and service improvements.

"We continue to see a strong interest in vertically focused, cloud-based solutions providers across all buyer segments and we are seeing a notable increase in market activity in 2024 as buyers return after a quieter 2023," shared Diane Horton, Co-Founder & Partner at Tequity on the current climate in Tech M&A.

About Asher Group

Asher Group, founded in 1995, combines IVR, SMS, web, mobile and a wide variety of other technologies to deliver highly available and massively scalable communication and human resources solutions. With almost 30 years of experience and deep knowledge of telephony, software engineering and cutting-edge technologies, Asher Group has developed hundreds of custom solutions for clients as varied as Blue Cross, Frontier Communications, the Small Business Administration and Hamilton County, OH. Most notably, Asher Group's focus is their Hyper-Reach Emergency Notification product hyper-reach.com and Human Resources Solutions. www.ashergroup.com

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more: www.valsoftcorp.com

About Tequity Advisors

Tequity assists the founders of Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With over 15 years of operating excellence and decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, Tequity has established a reputation as a trusted name in technology focused M&A advisory. We help technology entrepreneurs to navigate the complex landscape of M&A, ensuring they make informed decisions that drive growth and maximize shareholder value. Our deep industry knowledge and global relationships with strategic buyers delivers optimal outcomes for our clients. See www.tequityadvisors.com

