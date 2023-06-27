Tequity Advises Cloud Coach on Partnership with Main Capital Partners

TORONTO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Cloud Coach in their partnership with Main Capital Partners.

Cloud Coach offers enterprise-grade project management, professional services automation (PSA), and customer onboarding software native to the salesforce ecosystem. The solution enables customers to leverage their existing salesforce infrastructure, enabling easy integration into existing processes paired with an intuitive user interface. Cloud Coach serves customers globally across technology, healthcare, food & beverage, energy, and professional services. Among its customers are McCormick & Company, Athenahealth and Hostess Brands.

With the strategic support of Main Capital, Cloud Coach will tap into new growth avenues including the expansion of its product offering and continued international expansion into the North American and European markets. This combination of organic and inorganic growth initiatives will enable the firm to expand its value proposition for existing and new customers.

On working with Tequity, Heather Cooper, CEO at Cloud Coach, said, "Simply put, our deal would not have closed without Tequity. Not only did Tequity bring the opportunity to us, their keen sense of the SaaS and Salesforce market, together with their upfront dedication to understanding who we were as a business, led them to efficiently and effectively negotiate on our behalf for the best possible outcome. Our business is now perfectly poised for growth without sacrificing our culture and values. Our team is engaged and excited about the transaction, and Tequity guided us through each stage of the process to ensure that was the case. Alex was a pleasure to work with as we got the ball rolling, and Anish was the steady driving force that helped us find a path through to close, providing invaluable expertise, advice, and the occasional pep talk when things were tough. I deeply trust Tequity and hope to work with them next time around!"

"Heather and her team have been great to work with on this very successful SFDC ISV outcome," said Alex MacKay, President, and Anish Singla, Managing Partner at Tequity

On the partnership with Main Capital, Heather comments: ''Our strategic decision to partner with Main Capital is exciting on many fronts. Main Capital's track record of profitably growing enterprise software companies, combined with Cloud Coach's proven product/market fit for project management on Salesforce, is sure to result in huge success for all involved. I'm thrilled about the growth opportunity for the company, our employees, and our clients here and abroad. Great things to come!''

Main Capital has a strong track record in the PSA and PPM market with previous investments in Björn Lundén (Sweden), QICS (The Netherlands) and investments in businesses active in adjacent segments. Main will leverage its experience and network in these markets to support Cloud Coach with future growth.

Daan Visscher, Co-head of Main Capital North America (Main Capital Partners affiliated office in Boston), concludes: ''We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the exceptional Cloud Coach team. We are impressed by the strong market position the business has taken in the US but also in the European market. We look forward to supporting the team with further growth leveraging Main's experience and network to augment the organic growth rate with inorganic growth opportunities. We see good opportunities to expand the product offering with adjacent functionality.''

About Cloud Coach

Cloud Coach provides enterprise-grade project management, professional services automation (PSA), and project portfolio management (PPM) software. The Cloud Coach solution is built on Salesforce servicing organizations of all shapes and sizes. Cloud Coach serves customers globally across technology, healthcare, food & beverage, energy, and professional services. See www.cloudcoach.com to learn more.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. Learn more at www.tequityadvisors.com.

