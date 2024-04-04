Ben Adds Extensive Salesforce Market Knowledge

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, is pleased to share that Ben McCarthy – aka "Salesforce Ben" – has joined Tequity as a Strategic Advisor.

Tequity is a known leader in M&A in the Salesforce ecosystem, having successfully completed 24 deals globally with Salesforce consulting and ISV partners. The addition of Ben to our team reinforces our continued commitment to providing expertise to clients and companies across this market.

Tequity Welcomes Ben McCarthy, Founder of “Salesforce Ben,” as a Strategic Advisor

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Tequity team as a strategic advisor and look forward to being more active in the Salesforce M&A market. Over my 12 years in Salesforce, I've seen the market change so much, and M&A has contributed massively to the growth and diversification of the ecosystem. As we enter into the new age of Einstein & Artificial Intelligence, I'm excited at the prospect of the Salesforce startup ecosystem continuing to innovate, as it has done for the past 25 years," stated Ben McCarthy. "Tequity are the clear leaders when it comes to M&A advisory in the Salesforce ecosystem, and I look forward to learning from the experiences of Alex and the whole team."

Alex MacKay, President & Co-Founder at Tequity Advisors added "We are excited to have Ben joining us. Having met and talked with him on many occasions over the past five years, it became clear that we think a lot alike, and we also share a keen interest in the success of the SFDC ecosystem. Together we will continue to nurture our joint goals in support of Salesforce's continued growth. Welcome to the team Ben!"

Ben McCarthy has been involved in the Salesforce ecosystem for the past 12 years and is the founder of SalesforceBen.com, the largest community-powered Salesforce media platform that has over 1.2m monthly views. He is also an investor, advisor, and non-executive director at various companies within the Salesforce ecosystem.

About Tequity Advisors

Tequity specializes in empowering Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies to achieve their business growth and exit goals through strategic M&A initiatives. Our mission is straightforward: deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients. With over 15 years of operational excellence and decades of collective experience as executives, consultants, and owners within the software and technology sectors, Tequity has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in tech-focused M&A advisory services. We guide tech entrepreneurs through the intricate landscape of M&A, ensuring they make well-informed decisions that foster growth and optimize shareholder value. Leveraging our extensive industry insight and global network of strategic buyers, we consistently deliver optimal results for our clients. Visit tequityadvisors.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Jessica Bennett, CM&AA

Director of Business Development

[email protected]

+1 (905) 904.0227

SOURCE Tequity Advisors