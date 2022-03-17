Tequity Advises Forcivity on Their Acquisition by Apps Associates

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America two years in a row, Forcivity furthers Apps' existing Salesforce Service aptitude amid growing demand.

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to full-service Salesforce, ServiceMax, IFS system integrator Jolt Consulting Group LLC, dba Forcivity, in their acquisition by Apps Associates, a premier enterprise application advisory services leader.

Forcivity

"We're thrilled to combine forces with Apps Associates," said Jeff Oskin, Forcivity CEO. "It not only greatly benefits our clients, but our employees will have access to a range of new career options and opportunities that enable continued development to realize career aspirations. This truly is a win-win all around."

With vertical focuses in High-Tech, Financial Services, Manufacturing, and Medical, Forcivity - headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY - brings specialized expertise in Salesforce Service Cloud, Field Service Lightning and Experience Cloud, ServiceMax, and IFS Field Service Management.

"Project demand continues to grow, particularly within our Salesforce practice," said Adrian King, CEO, Apps Associates. "With Forcivity, we're not only strengthening but broadening our breadth of offerings under our current Salesforce portfolio, especially with their capabilities in Service - a huge win for us. This is the second acquisition we have made working with Tequity, and their professionalism and market knowledge are outstanding. We enjoy working with them."

As customer demands and expectations continue to evolve and technologies advance, conditions in today's digital age make it essential to cater to these requirements via digital channels. With Forcivity's added expertise, Apps Associates will now have differentiating capabilities to help clients improve their customer experience by leveraging all facets of service excellence, from omni-channel customer support, to self-service communities, and field service.

"This acquisition is a plus on so many fronts - for Apps Associates and Forcivity clients alike," said Steve Baines, President and Chief Growth Officer, Forcivity. "From our perspective, our client portfolio will now have access to a broader array of services to aide in their technology transformations - including access to global expertise and resources." Forcivity will add approximately 105 clients to Apps Associates' existing roster, while also extending their market reach into the Financial Services industry - creating further growth opportunity for the company.

On working with Tequity, Jeff and Steve said, "We have had the pleasure of working with Tequity for the last several years. During our initial encounter, they had the foresight to recommend bringing our teams together, which resulted in our merger in 2020. As a result of our immediate success as a combined organization, Alex and Anish quickly indicated a strong interest in the market for our firm. We decided to field offers and, to our great surprise, there were several, very compelling alternatives. We ultimately decided to accept the Apps Associates offer as we felt their values and culture most closely aligned with ours, while providing employees and customers with tremendous opportunities. Throughout the process Alex and Anish were fantastic – professional, transparent, and very knowledgeable on the Salesforce M&A market. Thank you Tequity for your guidance and partnership the last several years, we really appreciate it."

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is a premier enterprise application advisory services leader with a customer-first focus. For more than two decades decision makers have turned to Apps Associates for end-to-end strategic counsel, system integration, and the services required to solve their most complex business and digital transformation challenges—applying expansive expertise in data and analytics, application modernization, automation, digital systems, operations, and change management.

About Forcivity

Forcivity is a full-service Salesforce, ServiceMax and IFS consultancy and system integrator, on a mission to revolutionize what customer service means. They are dedicated to helping businesses digitally transform their service operations, leveraging technology to create impactful change and improve customer and employee experiences.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit www.tequityadvisors.com

