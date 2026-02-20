Tequity Advisors Welcomes Thomas Moewe as ServiceNow Leader, M&A Advisor

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors, a leading sell-side M&A advisory firm focused on B2B Enterprise Cloud, SaaS, and technology-enabled services companies, today announced the appointment of Thomas Moewe as ServiceNow Leader, M&A Advisor.

With more than a decade of experience building and scaling ServiceNow-native businesses, Thomas brings deep operational expertise to the firm. He co-founded multiple ServiceNow partner companies, including The Anti (now StridePath Consulting) and Servos, firms widely recognized for execution excellence within the ecosystem. He has operated at the intersection of consulting, product innovation, and AI, including building one of the first AI-powered chatbots on the ServiceNow platform in 2017.

In his role at Tequity, Thomas will advise ServiceNow-focused services firms on positioning, growth strategy, and M&A readiness, providing an operator-level perspective on specialization strategy, AI-enabled delivery, and valuation drivers.

"ServiceNow rewards partners who go deep," said Thomas Moewe. "The next wave of growth will come from firms combining workflow specialization with AI-enabled delivery and repeatable IP. That fundamentally changes how value is created and measured."

Tequity has advised on eight ServiceNow ecosystem exits and more than 100 technology M&A transactions overall.

"The ServiceNow partner ecosystem remains one of the most durable growth markets in enterprise technology," said Alex MacKay, Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of Tequity Advisors. "Thomas brings operator-level insight that strengthens our ability to guide founders through positioning and strategic optionality."

About Tequity Advisors

Tequity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm serving Enterprise B2B SaaS, technology-enabled services, and AI-driven companies. The firm partners with founder-led businesses to drive strategic growth, optimize positioning, and execute successful liquidity events. With deep operational and transactional experience across the software and technology sectors, Tequity delivers industry insight, disciplined process execution, and access to a global network of strategic and private equity buyers.

Learn more at https://www.tequityadvisors.com/transactions.

