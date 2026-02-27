TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to SimplyPHP, a Canadian provider of senior PHP development and staff augmentation services, on its acquisition by TLM, a Canadian technology product development company.

Founded in 2010 by Tony Capozzi and Raph Leroux, SimplyPHP has built a strong reputation for delivering senior-level PHP development talent to a primarily international client base. The acquisition aligns with TLM's strategy to expand its North American presence and strengthen its role as a strategic technology partner.

Tequity’s Client, SimplyPHP, Acquired by TLM

SimplyPHP and TLM will continue to operate independently, with SimplyPHP's management team and employees remaining in place. Bhaskor Guha has been appointed CEO of SimplyPHP, while co-founders Tony Capozzi and Raph Leroux will remain involved in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Bhaskor Guha, CEO of SimplyPHP and Vice President at TLM, added:

"Our goal is for SimplyPHP to continue playing its full role and growing, while we actively support its ongoing development. Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place and expand the capabilities available to clients."

Tony Capozzi, Co-Founder of SimplyPHP, commented:

"Choosing new ownership that would continue to serve our clients and support our employees was extremely important to me. I am confident that TLM and Bhaskor's team will achieve this goal, while preserving the Canadian expertise our clients trust every day."

He added about the M&A process with Tequity Advisors:

"As an entrepreneur, I always figure things out on my own. I normally don't take advice. I do my own research, I make my own decisions. When you finally sell your company, now is the time to take advice from people that have been there. This is vital. This is Tequity."

Anish Singla, President and Co-Founder of Tequity Advisors, added:

"SimplyPHP has established itself as a trusted technology partner with deep Canadian roots and long-standing client relationships. This transaction represents a strong strategic fit, positioning the company for continued growth while preserving the culture and service quality that have driven its success. We are proud to have advised SimplyPHP on this important milestone."

Robi Guha, CEO and Co-Founder at TLM, added:

"With his extensive market experience, Anish ensured the transaction progressed smoothly while helping both sides understand and align their positions. His guidance was a key factor in successfully closing the deal."

About Tequity

Tequity Advisors is a leading M&A advisory firm focused exclusively on enterprise B2B technology, including SaaS, cloud-native platforms, AI, and data-driven software, and technology-enabled services. We partner with founders and executive teams to evaluate strategic alternatives, execute growth-oriented transactions, and deliver successful exits. With over 100 completed technology transactions, Tequity brings unmatched domain expertise and execution capability. Our deep sector focus and global network of strategic and financial buyers enable us to consistently maximize outcomes for our clients.

Discover more at https://www.tequityadvisors.com/transactions.

