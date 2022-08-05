Tequity's Client, Emelar Consulting Group, a full-service Salesforce consulting firm with expertise that includes Manufacturing and Revenue Management, has been acquired by Diabsolut

Both firms gain added proficiency in Salesforce Field Service, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, and Billing.

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, a leading M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Emelar Consulting Group in their acquisition by Salesforce expert and innovative cloud solution provider, Diabsolut.

Emelar is a Salesforce consulting partner specializing in CPQ and Salesforce Field Service and is known for their success assisting manufacturing organizations address business concerns.

Tequity Announces Its 22nd Salesforce M&A Transaction

The overall goal of the acquisition was to increase the amount of experience, services, benefits, and value delivered to both Diabsolut and Emelar's clients.

"As a close-knit organization that strives to provide exceptional value and returns for our clients, we are delighted to join forces with a like-minded organization in Diabsolut," said Jesse Theiler, Founder and CEO of Emelar.

"Our combined commitment to client empowerment will provide clients with even deeper Salesforce expertise, particularly Salesforce Field Service, additional experience and capabilities with enterprise clients, and the ability to provide FinancialForce solutions across new verticals," Mr. Theiler stated, "We're eager to bring our CPQ expertise and deep manufacturing sector experience to Diabsolut."

On continuing Emelar's philanthropy post-acquisition, Mr. Theiler said, "I'm excited about our cultural alignment and importantly, we've gained a great partner in our ongoing mission to provide support for young adults with autism and raising autism awareness. This is a perfect situation for our clients, partners and staff alike."

"Working with Tequity has truly been a great experience!" said Mr. Theiler. "Tequity's professionalism and business acumen on topics such as the Salesforce ecosystem, technology, and growth is simply outstanding. Combined with their Salesforce ecosystem experience, choosing them to be our broker was a no-brainer. I first met Alex at Dreamforce in 2017 and, keeping in touch through the years, we would talk about business and the ecosystem for a few years. When it was time to grow through M&A it was an opportunity to work even closer. Alex was the first (and only) person I called. Great people; even greater partners! Thank you, Alex and team, for your exceptional advice and partnership through the years."

After the acquisition of Foundry52 in 2021 (also led by Tequity), the acquisition of Emelar will further cement Diabsolut's reputation as Field Service and Revenue Cloud experts, while expanding the capabilities they offer for manufacturing organizations.

"We are elated to have found an organization like Emelar, who is so closely aligned with our culture and dedication for delivering customer success," said Elie Hossari, President of Diabsolut. "Jesse's mission for Emelar, his community outreach, Emelar's passion for helping clients reach their goals in the best way possible - Emelar and Diabsolut's values come from the same playbook, and we're looking forward to a great future together."

Mr. Hossari continued, "We're also excited to put Emelar's manufacturing experience together with our enterprise experience, to continue to grow our capabilities in the Manufacturing, Automotive and Energy segment, and add a pool of high quality senior technical resources with specialties in Manufacturing, Revenue Cloud, CPQ, and Billing. Ultimately, we are increasing short- and long-term benefits for both current and future clients."

The addition of Emelar brings combined expertise in Field Service and Asset Management; CPQ, Billing and Revenue; CRM / Customer 360 Platform / Communities; Financial Force ERP; and Higher Education and Not-for-Profit. It further strengthens consulting services across implementations and integrations, advisory and managed services, development and support, change management and training, and talent management.

"This was our second experience working with Tequity on the buy side. There are three things I really appreciate about working with the Tequity team. Firstly, they're great matchmakers and have a real knack for putting the right buyer and seller together - on both occasions the cultural fit of the organizations has been excellent and from a buyer's perspective, that's critical. Secondly, they are very straight shooters and do a great job at keeping buyer and seller aligned on expectations, I always know that I'll get really straight, honest, and most importantly, realistic feedback about how we're approaching a potential deal as a buyer. Finally, I appreciate the way that Tequity supports their clients and deals: where high touch is needed, it's provided; but where buyer and seller are moving through the process happily together, the touch is lower from the Tequity side. They're there when needed but aren't overbearing in their involvement," said Andy Prince, Chief Innovation Officer, Diabsolut.

About Emelar Consulting Group

Emelar Consulting Group is a Salesforce consulting partner specializing in CPQ and Salesforce Field Service, which helps organizations significantly improve performance, efficiencies, and bottom-line results through the Salesforce platform. We have proven successes in supporting manufacturing organizations of all sizes to solve big business problems.

About Diabsolut

Diabsolut is a Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner and has been a FinancialForce partner since 2014. We have nearly 20 years of experience implementing Salesforce, Field Service, Revenue, and Higher Education solutions throughout North America. Our team of experts is uniquely positioned to identify and resolve the challenges that many organizations face, with rapid time to value results no matter where they are in their transformation journey.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. For more information visit www.tequityadvisors.com

