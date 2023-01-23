Tequity Closes 23rd Salesforce Partner M&A Transaction with Copilot's Acquisition by VASS

The Strategic Acquisition of Copilot Adds to the Continued Growth and Expansion Strategy by VASS within the US

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity , a leading North American M&A Advisory firm specializing in global Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT company transactions, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Copilot, a US-based consulting firm specializing in Salesforce, cloud, and data consulting services, in their acquisition by VASS , a leading digital solutions company backed by One Equity Partners. This new acquisition will strengthen VASS's North American expansion started last year as well as increase its capabilities in cloud, data analytics, automation, and user experience design solutions.

Founded in 2018, Copilot's team, which includes Salesforce solution architects, data architects, and industry consultants, is recognized for its deep expertise in Salesforce holding more than 90 certifications within the Financial Services, Real Estate, and Tech Startup verticals. Copilot is headquartered in New York, serving companies across North America.

"This acquisition will not only enrich our strong Salesforce capabilities but also will reinforce our presence in the financial services industry in North America," said Francisco Javier Latasa, CEO and Chairman of VASS. "We are excited to work together with the talented Copilot team to continue driving growth and innovative solutions to our clients in the region."

"We are excited to join forces with the VASS team, which will allow us to bring a wider array of skill sets and scale to what Copilot offers to its crew, clients, and partners," said David Tebbi, Co-Founder of Copilot.

Tom Lesnick, Copilot Co-Founder added, "The synergy between Copilot and VASS will help us build next-level digital experiences for our clients. Our partnership instantly transforms Copilot into a global powerhouse in the Salesforce and data ecosystems, capable of servicing teams of all sizes and tech stacks."

On working with Tequity, Tom and David shared "We hired Tequity based on their deep experience and connections in the Salesforce ecosystem. They definitely fulfilled that promise as they brought us a large number of potential acquirers that we would have never found ourselves. Most importantly, they helped us close with an amazing acquiring partner, VASS. We couldn't be more excited to continue growing Copilot under the Vass brand."

"We are excited to announce this successful outcome marking Tequity's 23rd Salesforce ecosystem M&A transaction. Looking forward to working with the entire VASS team for more success in the future," said Alex MacKay, President, and Co-Founder, Tequity.

With the acquisition of Copilot, VASS completes its 8th add-on, adding distinct capabilities as well as transforming the company into a truly global IT service provider. "Copilot adds a strong front end in the US to the existing footprint of VASS, thus enabling the company to service North American customers with the full range of VASS's services from established delivery centers. This will lead to additional growth and diversification of the platform," said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners.

About Copilot

Copilot provides innovative cloud strategy and solutions fueled by deep industry expertise. The company brings decades of in-house consulting and experience with Salesforce, data strategy, and cloud architecture to clients across the US in Financial Services, Real Estate, and Technology verticals. See www.crmcopilot.com.

About VASS

VASS is a leading digital solutions company headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and present in 25 countries in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, with more than 4,500 professionals. VASS helps large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations. See https://vasscompany.com.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Enterprise B2B SaaS, Cloud, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, growth-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. Learn more at www.tequityadvisors.com .

