Tequity's Client Ethos, has been Acquired by Apps Associates

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Ethos, a full-service Salesforce consultancy headquartered in Phoenix Arizona, in their acquisition by BV Investment Partners-backed Apps Associates, an enterprise application services leader with a customer-first focus. This strategic acquisition enriches and extends Apps Associates' expertise in Salesforce consulting and digital transformation.

Ethos

This marks Tequity's 12th successful Salesforce cloud ecosystem transaction.

Steve Simpson, Founder & CTO at Ethos stated, "Once we were ready, Tequity was able to get us in front of the right people who were very interested. We quickly had a number of introductory meetings that went very well, where both sides learned about each other. From that first meeting with Apps, we felt the right fit for our Team. Tequity's deep knowledge of the Salesforce ecosystem was why we chose them."

Ethos, a certified Salesforce consulting partner since 2006, brings depth, experience and development capabilities to help to further bolster Apps Associates' Salesforce offerings, addressing the significant growing demand from customers and prospects.

With strong industry experience in Healthcare, Retail, Construction, Transportation, and Higher Education, Ethos is recognized as a go-to strategic leader in the Salesforce ecosystem. The Ethos team is a natural extension to the talented and experienced team at Apps Associates. They also expand and strengthen Apps' offerings, bringing partnerships with Heroku and MuleSoft and experience with emerging clouds like Einstein and Marketing Cloud.

Adrian King, CEO at Apps Associates shared, "We're thrilled to welcome the Ethos team to the Apps Associates family. Together, we are committed to being the go-to resource for Salesforce consulting. This acquisition is an exciting new milestone in a period of strong growth and investment for Apps Associates, and a mark of our commitment to helping our clients navigate the challenging journey of digital transformation."

Apps Associates has a strong tenure in the Salesforce arena, supporting hundreds of enterprise and mid-market customers, and has a proven track record in core and emerging Salesforce clouds (e.g., Sales, Service, Communities, CPQ, and E-Commerce) and integrated mission-critical applications (e.g., ERP, HCM, SCM, EPM). This acquisition builds on Apps Associates' strong foothold and provides Ethos employees and customers access to an equally tenured and experienced technical team.

"We continue to see strong interest in Salesforce.com ecosystem organizations and anticipate that 2021 will see at least as many transactions as 2020, likely more. There are certain areas within this market that are well above the norm in terms of growth opportunities, and many founders are questioning if market conditions are optimal at this time." Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity

About Ethos

Founded in 2006, Ethos has developed deep expertise in comprehensive application and mobile development, and implementation, integration and optimization services across the Salesforce.com CRM platform. They are a trusted AppExchange implementation specialist for CPQ, E-signature, integration, and publishing AppExchange solutions. Ethos is a Salesforce Silver Partner.

www.ethos.com

About Apps Associates

Apps Associates is headquartered in North America with offices in Europe and APAC. Founded in 2002, the firm has more than two decades of experience helping organizations innovate through digital transformation initiatives. Apps Associates is a dedicated AWS Premier Consulting Partner and APN (AWS Partner Network) Premier Consulting Partner, an Oracle Partner, a Snowflake Select Partner, and a Salesforce Silver Consulting Partner.

www.appsassociates.com

About Tequity

Tequity assists Executives and Shareholders of Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, tech-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. The right buyer, the best transaction.

www.tequityadvisors.com

Contact:

Diane Horton, Managing Partner

Tequity Advisors

[email protected]

+1 416.483.9400

SOURCE Tequity Advisors