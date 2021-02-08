Tequity's Client, The Crevalle Group, Has Been Acquired by K2 Partnering Solutions

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise cloud, software, and digital transformation companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to The Crevalle Group, a Salesforce partner headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, in their acquisition by K2 Partnering Solutions, the global leader in consultative technology solutions. This strategic acquisition, which was completed on December 31, 2020, will expand K2's existing footprint within the Salesforce ecosystem in North America.

This marks Tequity's 11th successful Salesforce cloud ecosystem transaction.

Will Drescher, President of The Crevalle Group, said "The team and I are excited to join forces with K2 as we both strive to provide the highest level of service along with the best Salesforce talent."

On his experience working with Tequity, he added "The Crevalle Group, as a leading supplier of Salesforce talent, selected Tequity to assist in finding an acquisition partner as Tequity knows the Salesforce ecosystem extremely well."

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity shared "We have invested extensively into the SFDC consulting partner and AppExchange ecosystems. The current valuation and key metrics knowledge that we have are street smart, based on our experience gained on multiple transactions working firsthand with buyers and sellers. Tequity also understands the most in-demand (highly valued) cloud solutions. All of this means we know how to match SFDC sellers with the best suited buyers."

The Crevalle Group provides services in the United States and Canada that include Salesforce staff augmentation, managed services/enhancements/support, training, and contract & permanent staffing.

K2 Partnering Solutions are headquartered in London, UK, with offices around the globe. The company's unparalleled understanding of the technology landscape and industry verticals means we provide unique consultative solutions in the Enterprise Cloud and on Premise, Predictive Analytics & Big Data, Social & Enterprise Mobility, Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence and Robotics markets.

Commenting on the acquisition, Lori Larson, K2's President of the America's, said "I am thrilled that Will Drescher and team are joining K2. They will play a key role in our continued Cloud Market position and expansion. The combination of K2 and Crevalle provides a powerful solution to our valued consultants and clients."

About The Crevalle Group

The Crevalle Group is a Salesforce consulting and staffing firm that places Salesforce.com consultants throughout the United States and Canada. As a Salesforce.com Certified Silver Partner, The Crevalle Group helps with projects, support/enhancements, staff augmentation and contract and permanent staffing. Our team has over 100 years of combined staffing experience.

www.thecrevallegroup.com

About K2 Partnering Solutions

K2 Partnering Solutions is the leading global technology solutions firm known for their consultative approach to business. The firm has over 3,000 highly skilled team members across locations globally, with expertise across all major cloud solutions including Salesforce.com, SAP, Oracle, ServiceNow, Workday and more, as well as cyber security, social and enterprise mobility, predictive analytics and big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence and Robotics.

https://k2partnering.com

About Tequity

Tequity assists Executives and Shareholders of Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, tech-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. The right buyer, the best transaction.

www.tequityadvisors.com

