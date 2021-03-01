Tequity's SaaS Client, Strongpoint, Has Been Acquired by TA Associates-backed, Netwrix Corporation

TORONTO, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tequity, an M&A advisory firm with an exclusive focus on global enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Toronto-based Strongpoint in their acquisition by Netwrix, a cyber security software company headquartered in Irvine. Strongpoint has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Netwrix. The combined entity is majority-owned by growth private equity firm TA Associates.

Strongpoint Acquired by Netwrix Corporation

Strongpoint's SaaS solution provides native tools for Oracle NetSuite and Salesforce that make customized enterprise cloud software easier to manage through a comprehensive solution for change management, deployment, system documentation, compliance, and impact analysis. Without sacrificing speed or safety, Strongpoint lets companies make better and faster decisions to keep their systems clean and optimized.

On working with Tequity, Mark Walker, Strongpoint's Founder and CEO said, "It was great working with the Tequity team. They have a deep understanding of the SaaS marketplace, particularly as it relates to the Salesforce and Oracle NetSuite ecosystems. Without their strong, practical advice, I don't think we would have arrived at this point."

Alex MacKay, Managing Partner at Tequity said, "2021 is going to provide shareholders with very favorable market conditions to explore a transaction. With the shift to work from home and a focus on increased security and efficiency, the demand by buyers for cloud software companies is greater than ever."

About Strongpoint

Strongpoint develops documentation, optimization, change management and governance solutions for Salesforce and Oracle NetSuite. Strongpoint automatically documents everything and maintains the core documentation describing each customization. The solutions make heavily customized enterprise software easier to manage, with industry-leading, award-winning tools.

About Netwrix

Netwrix is a cyber security company that makes compliance and data security easy, thereby simplifying how professionals can control sensitive, regulated and business-critical data, regardless of where it resides. Founded in 2006, Netwrix has earned more than 150 industry awards and been named to both the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. Netwrix is backed by TA Associates, a leading growth private equity firm.

About Tequity

Tequity assists Executives and Shareholders of Enterprise B2B Cloud, SaaS, and IT companies with business growth and exit strategies. Our mission is simple: Achieve the best outcome for our clients. With decades of combined experience as executives, consultants, and owners of software and technology companies, we leverage our deep industry knowledge across tech ecosystems and our relationships with strategic, tech-focused buyers around the globe to drive successful M&A transactions. The right buyer, the best transaction.

www.tequityadvisors.com

Contact:

Diane Horton, Managing Partner

Tequity Advisors

[email protected]

+1 416.483.9400

SOURCE Tequity Advisors