Teradata Accelerates AI Innovation with More than 150 Enterprise AI Engagements in 2025

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced significant momentum in delivering AI-powered solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, Teradata completed more than 150 AI-focused customer engagements, helping organizations operationalize AI at scale to solve complex business challenges and unlock measurable value.

Key Highlights

150+ AI engagements in 2025 across multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and defense.

Teradata's AI platform for the autonomous era unified structured and unstructured data, operationalized AI/ML, and delivered real-time insights.

Work focused on high-value use cases, including fraud detection and reduction, streamlined compliance processes, customer experience analytics to increase customer satisfaction, R&D optimization for increased innovation and efficiency, and mission-critical defense scenarios to protect high-value assets.

AI Case Studies

Industry — Retail Finance

Customer: A large multinational bank.

A large multinational bank. Problem: Complex, slow and expensive anti–money laundering model deployment due to fragmented architecture; regulatory pressure to improve anti-money laundering processes.

Complex, slow and expensive anti–money laundering model deployment due to fragmented architecture; regulatory pressure to improve anti-money laundering processes. AI Solution: Teradata's autonomous AI and Knowledge platform reduced model deployment time for ML-driven anomaly detection and automated model governance.

Teradata's autonomous AI and Knowledge platform reduced model deployment time for ML-driven anomaly detection and automated model governance. Outcome: More models with faster deployment cycles — saving both time and money.

Industry — Retail Finance

Customer: A large Asian bank.

A large Asian bank. Problem: Massive amounts of customer feedback (50,000+ weekly customer interaction transcripts) were not being analyzed or acted upon.

Massive amounts of customer feedback (50,000+ weekly customer interaction transcripts) were not being analyzed or acted upon. AI Solution : Customer chats were vectorized using a task-specific language model; large language models were deployed for topic extraction and sentiment detection.

: Customer chats were vectorized using a task-specific language model; large language models were deployed for topic extraction and sentiment detection. Outcome: Identification of key NPS drivers and improved customer engagement strategies.

Industry — Automotive Manufacturing

Customer: A global auto manufacturer.

A global auto manufacturer. Problem: Data integration challenges slowed R&D cycles.

Data integration challenges slowed R&D cycles. AI Solution: Design specification documents were vectorized and combined with IoT/telemetry data; time-series and geospatial analytics were utilized at scale, and a LLM was overlayed to create a language-based interface that engineers can query directly.

Design specification documents were vectorized and combined with IoT/telemetry data; time-series and geospatial analytics were utilized at scale, and a LLM was overlayed to create a language-based interface that engineers can query directly. Outcome: Significant increase in R&D productivity.

Industry — Defense and Security

Customer: A European defense agency.

A European defense agency. Problem: Increased need for camouflage effectiveness of high-value assets (e.g., tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery) due to ubiquitous surveillance technologies, new, cost-effective guided weaponry, and implementation of AI in warfare.

Increased need for camouflage effectiveness of high-value assets (e.g., tanks, armored fighting vehicles, artillery) due to ubiquitous surveillance technologies, new, cost-effective guided weaponry, and implementation of AI in warfare. AI Solution: AI-assisted object detection and pattern analysis from photos uploaded via a mobile device. Leveraged Teradata's AI Services for implementation — a sprint-based delivery model that combines expert-led methodology with Teradata's suite of AI tools.

AI-assisted object detection and pattern analysis from photos uploaded via a mobile device. Leveraged Teradata's AI Services for implementation — a sprint-based delivery model that combines expert-led methodology with Teradata's suite of AI tools. Outcome: Rapid natural-language advice delivered in real-time to improve effectiveness in protecting people and assets.

Industry — Healthcare

Customer: A global healthcare company.

A global healthcare company. Problem: Needed scalable, performant, and secure processing of medical image data, including mammogram images, while ensuring patient confidentiality and integration with broader patient data.

Needed scalable, performant, and secure processing of medical image data, including mammogram images, while ensuring patient confidentiality and integration with broader patient data. AI Solution: Implemented an in-database model that scales large datasets and integrates with patient data. Leveraged parallel processing to remove and store identifying metadata and applied a sophisticated temporal security model to protect confidentiality.

Implemented an in-database model that scales large datasets and integrates with patient data. Leveraged parallel processing to remove and store identifying metadata and applied a sophisticated temporal security model to protect confidentiality. Outcome: Enabled secure, high-performance processing of medical imaging data at scale, accelerating workflows and improving data accessibility for clinical and research purposes.

Why It Matters

AI adoption is moving from experimentation to enterprise scale production deployments. Teradata's autonomous AI + knowledge platform combines data integration, analytics, knowledge retrieval, and generative & agentic AI to help customers build operational AI systems with robust performance, security, and governance.

Executive Quote

"Our customers want AI that works at real-world enterprise speed and scale—not just demos. These engagements demonstrate how Teradata's autonomous AI + knowledge platform and AI services enable enterprises to integrate trusted data, apply advanced analytics, and deploy AI in production to drive real business and operational outcomes—helping organizations move faster from insight to action."

–– Mike Hutchinson, Chief Operating Officer at Teradata.

About Teradata

Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs.

Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo and ClearScape Analytics are trademarks, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

MEDIA CONTACT

January Machold

[email protected]

SOURCE Teradata Corporation