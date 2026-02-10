Teradata Advances Board Refreshment Program

Expects to Appoint Melissa Fisher to the Board

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) ("Teradata" or the "Company") today announced the following changes to its Board of Directors (the "Board") as part of the Board's ongoing refreshment program and in connection with a cooperation agreement (the "Agreement") with Lynrock Lake LP and certain related parties ("Lynrock Lake"):

The Board expects to appoint Melissa Fisher to the Board as a Class I director no later than March 1, 2026, following the completion of customary onboarding procedures. Ms. Fisher is expected to be nominated for election at the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "2026 Annual Meeting") with a term expiring at the 2029 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The Board has an active search process underway to identify an additional independent director to join the Board following the 2026 Annual Meeting and will work with Lynrock Lake to select candidates for consideration.

As part of the Board's phased refreshment plan, one Class I director will retire and not stand for re‑election at the 2026 Annual Meeting, and one Class II director will retire and not stand for re‑election at the 2027 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Mike Gianoni, Chairman of the Board, said, "As part of our ongoing efforts to add new perspectives to the Board, we are pleased to welcome Melissa, whose experience within our sector and financial acumen will be additive to the initiatives already in progress. Continued Board refreshment is key to Teradata's long-term growth and value creation objectives and the changes announced today underscore this commitment."

Cynthia Paul, Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Lynrock Lake LP, commented, "We are pleased to have reached this collaborative outcome with Teradata. We firmly believe in the long-term value potential of Teradata and look forward to Melissa's contributions and further Board refreshment to advance the Company's strategic initiatives and enhance value for all shareholders."

Pursuant to the Agreement, Lynrock Lake has agreed to support the Board's full slate of directors at the 2026 Annual Meeting and also agreed to certain customary standstill, mutual non-disparagement, voting and other provisions. The Company will file the Agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Advisors

Foros is serving as financial advisor, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel and Collected Strategies is serving as strategic communications advisor to Teradata. Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP is serving as legal counsel to Lynrock Lake.

About Melissa Fisher

Ms. Fisher is a seasoned finance and technology executive. She previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Outreach.io, the AI Revenue Workflow Platform, and Qualys, a publicly-traded cloud-based security solutions provider. She has also held senior finance roles at Zynga and Digital River. Prior to that, Ms. Fisher spent over a decade as an investment banker at firms including, Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities (formerly Banc of America Securities). She previously served on the Board of Directors at Model N, Inc., Image Sensing Systems and Digital Generation. Ms. Fisher holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Teradata

Teradata is the AI platform built for the autonomous era. Our AI + Knowledge Platform and multifaceted AI Services help enterprises deploy solutions with deep domain expertise and full enterprise context. Wherever data resides—cloud, on-prem, or hybrid—Teradata connects and scales to deliver the performance AI needs. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

